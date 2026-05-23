Between Seattle And Portland Is Washington's Scenic Lake For Top-Tier Fishing All Year Round

While there is no perfect formula for finding success at Black Lake, there are a few things you can do to increase the odds of getting into fish. For rainbows, the biggest factor is the time of year: The trout are stocked in the spring and fall, so fishing during these months will likely be the most productive. Also, the lake attracts power boat and water sports enthusiasts — especially during the summer — who tend to linger during the hottest part of the day. This means that early mornings and evenings will be the quietest, which also happens to coincide with when the fish are most active.

Another thing you can do to catch more fish is to cover plenty of water. Location matters, and the fish may not always be holding in the places you think. "My advice here is to work the whole lake until you locate them and then stay on them until they stop hitting your offering," "Uncle Wes" Malmberg suggested. "Don't be afraid to work some of the shallower water, you just might be pleasantly surprised with your results."

Other species require different techniques. Coastal cutthroat are especially partial to nymphs and dry surface flies, giving fly-fishers a thrilling target. Bass fishing tends to get cooking once the water warms up in the late spring and summer. Artificial lures work best (especially if you're practicing catch-and-release), and the bass tend to congregate in weedy areas near the southern end of the lake. For more of western Washington's outdoor goodness, check out the scenic bayfront escape of Potlatch State Park for boating or biking, or head to the Swiss Alps-like Mt. Rainier, dubbed the "Crown of the Pacific Northwest."