Between Seattle And Portland Is Washington's Scenic Lake For Top-Tier Fishing All Year Round
When you think of cities in the Pacific Northwest, there are two that usually spring to mind: Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. While each has its distinct character, both are deeply associated with laid-back, outdoorsy vibes, which makes sense, given the natural beauty so common in that corner of the country. This makes exploring the region an exciting proposition, and if you make the drive along Interstate 5 between the Emerald City and the Rose City, you'll come within striking distance of numerous outdoor attractions. One such gem is Black Lake.
Situated just over an hour south of Seattle on the outskirts of the city of Olympia — Washington's hip state capital — this 570-acre natural reservoir boasts cool waters and over 6 miles of shoreline. Its proximity to the capital (it's just 10 minutes southwest of downtown) means that it's one of Olympia's more convenient outdoor destinations, with opportunities for swimming, boating, and kayaking, though it's the fishing that really draws people in. Open 365 days a year, Black Lake offers the chance to hook into a variety of species, though, like most lakes in the Pacific Northwest, one variety rules the roost: rainbow trout. However, even if you're not fishing, Black Lake delivers deeply when it comes to beauty and serenity, as noted by this visitor on Google Maps: "The water in Black Lake is crystal clear and the scenery is beautiful. The smooth sand feels like a carpet when you walk on it."
Fish species found in Black Lake
Long used as a fishing source for local native tribes, Black Lake was key to the logging industry that flourished in the region in the 19th century. Today, it serves as a residential and recreational hub, and it shares its location on the outskirts of Olympia with other natural gems, including the thriving Capitol State Forest with trails, campgrounds, and wildlife.
Trout fishing is the name of the game at Black Lake. The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife stocks tens of thousands of rainbow trout throughout the year. The lake is also home to a native population of coastal cutthroat trout that sometimes bite alongside their rainbow cousins. You can also find largemouth and smallmouth bass lurking in the waters, along with panfish such as yellow perch and crappie.
"Black Lake ... has long been one of my favorite year-round lakes and provides plenty of action for those that take the time to learn it," remarked angler "Uncle Wes" Malmberg in an article for Salmon Trout Steelheader. "I have always been perplexed at the lack of fishing pressure this lake receives in the early spring, in fact, the whole year."
How to fish Black Lake
While there is no perfect formula for finding success at Black Lake, there are a few things you can do to increase the odds of getting into fish. For rainbows, the biggest factor is the time of year: The trout are stocked in the spring and fall, so fishing during these months will likely be the most productive. Also, the lake attracts power boat and water sports enthusiasts — especially during the summer — who tend to linger during the hottest part of the day. This means that early mornings and evenings will be the quietest, which also happens to coincide with when the fish are most active.
Another thing you can do to catch more fish is to cover plenty of water. Location matters, and the fish may not always be holding in the places you think. "My advice here is to work the whole lake until you locate them and then stay on them until they stop hitting your offering," "Uncle Wes" Malmberg suggested. "Don't be afraid to work some of the shallower water, you just might be pleasantly surprised with your results."
Other species require different techniques. Coastal cutthroat are especially partial to nymphs and dry surface flies, giving fly-fishers a thrilling target. Bass fishing tends to get cooking once the water warms up in the late spring and summer. Artificial lures work best (especially if you're practicing catch-and-release), and the bass tend to congregate in weedy areas near the southern end of the lake. For more of western Washington's outdoor goodness, check out the scenic bayfront escape of Potlatch State Park for boating or biking, or head to the Swiss Alps-like Mt. Rainier, dubbed the "Crown of the Pacific Northwest."