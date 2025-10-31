Washington's 'Hub City' Is A Base For Local Restaurants, Shops, Parks, And Notable Museums In The Skagit Valley
Known as Washington's 'Hub City,' Burlington is close to a lot of what makes Washington State special. Whether it's sasquatch sightings, aviation history, or nature, this city has access to it all. But it didn't start out that way. Burlington was established in the 1880s as a logging camp for the Tacoma Mill Shingle Company. At this point, Washington was a part of the Oregon Territory, and it wouldn't become a state until 1889. After that, the town grew into a city, embracing railroads along with Western charm.
Burlington would put itself on the map by becoming a merger for several major United States Railroads, some of which are still used today for shipping. While the railroads mostly go through spring tulip hot spot Mount Vernon these days, you can still experience a piece of the history at Burlington's Visitor's Center, which was modeled after the old train station.
Today, Burlington is a hub for all kinds of adventure. At just an hour and a half drive away from the Seattle-Tacoma airport, this city might just be the city escape you've been waiting for. Here's everything you should know about Burlington, Washington.
Local restaurants and shops in Burlington
For shopping and food, you can't go wrong with Historic Downtown Burlington. This area is full of specialty shops and local businesses overflowing with historic charm, great for unique food, clothing, and antique finds. Stowes Shoes & Clothing has been dressing Burlingtonians since 1940, specializing in shoes and workwear. If you're into antiquing, try Spruced Up Thrift Store, Skagit Coin, or Adora Consignment for some unique items.
You might find it surprising to find good tacos this far north, but Tacos Tecalitlan delivers, especially with the widely-recognized chicharron taco western. Dine in, or order at its takeout window. If you're craving a beer, head to Train Wreck Bar & Grill. Here, you can tuck into a Skagit Mushroom Burger with a creamy gouda sauce or chug a special cocktail, all in a 21+ environment.
For something sweet, brace yourself for the donut-y goodness of Lafeen's. This shop has all kinds of scrumptious pastries, from the Bigfoot Donut to the turnovers and pinwheels. What makes it even better is that you can also purchase coffee and ice cream there, too! Alternatively, you can try Just Peachy Frozen Yogurt for unique FroYo flavors like Passion Fruit Orange Guava.
Parks and museums in Burlington
One of the best places in the Skagit Valley to go to for a dose of the great outdoors is Bay View State Park. Settled right on the shores of the Padilla Bay, visitors can enjoy strolling along a pebbly beach, go kayaking, windsurfing, or paddle boarding in the water, or hike and bike along paths like the Padilla Bay Shore Trail. This state park is just 15 minutes away from Burlington, which makes this town a great hub for outdoor adventures.
On the days that you won't be enjoying the sunshine, Burlington also has a few notable museums to visit. With Boeing in the Seattle area, it's no surprise that aviation is a huge part of the entire region. Even Burlington wasn't spared. The Heritage Flight Museum has fifteen vintage aircraft, a collection of antique military vehicles, and artifacts and keepsakes donated by veterans on display. It's also right on the way to Bay View State Park, if you want to spend a couple of hours there before or after your park visit.
If you want to dip your toes into the quirky and mythical, then you can't miss the Skagit-Squach Museum, which celebrates the eerie Sasquatch sightings in the area. From the time you arrive, you'll be greeted by hand-carved Sasquatch artwork made by Micheal Vail, the owner. Inside, the museum is full of memorabilia, including a plaster cast of a Bigfoot print from the Olympic Peninsula. If you're looking for even more Sasquatch lore, head north into Canada for a stay at 'Sasquatch Capital' or down into California for the Sasquatch Scenic Byway that hits some of California's most majestic mountains and national forests.