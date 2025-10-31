Washington's 'Hub City' Is A Base For Local Restaurants, Shops, Parks, And Notable Museums In The Skagit Valley

Known as Washington's 'Hub City,' Burlington is close to a lot of what makes Washington State special. Whether it's sasquatch sightings, aviation history, or nature, this city has access to it all. But it didn't start out that way. Burlington was established in the 1880s as a logging camp for the Tacoma Mill Shingle Company. At this point, Washington was a part of the Oregon Territory, and it wouldn't become a state until 1889. After that, the town grew into a city, embracing railroads along with Western charm.

Burlington would put itself on the map by becoming a merger for several major United States Railroads, some of which are still used today for shipping. While the railroads mostly go through spring tulip hot spot Mount Vernon these days, you can still experience a piece of the history at Burlington's Visitor's Center, which was modeled after the old train station.

Today, Burlington is a hub for all kinds of adventure. At just an hour and a half drive away from the Seattle-Tacoma airport, this city might just be the city escape you've been waiting for. Here's everything you should know about Burlington, Washington.