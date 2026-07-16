The 'Tallest Mountain In The Netherlands' Is A Rainforest-Covered Peak In The Caribbean With Idyllic Island Views

The tallest mountain the Netherlands is 1,804 feet tall, and its steep slopes are coated in tropical forest. As you climb Mt. Scenery, you may spot orchids, elephant ears, and wild plantain trees. Hummingbirds may flitter through the branches, and a blackbelly racer snake may slither near the path. Clusters of white-walled cottages will recede beneath you, just as the bright blue sea expands across the horizon. No matter what time of year you visit, you can expect temperatures between 75 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

This probably doesn't sound anything like the flat, temperate Netherlands you're familiar with — which makes sense, because the "tallest mountain in the Netherlands" isn't in Europe, but on the Caribbean island of Saba. Thousands of miles from Amsterdam, Saba is a tiny Dutch "special municipality" that takes up only 5 square miles. Unlike the actual Low Countries, Saba is a volcanic island with astonishing verticality: As the seagull flies, the summit of Mt. Scenery isn't even 1 mile from the nearest shore. The land surges from (literal) sea level to nearly 2,000 feet in the span of about 17 football fields.

Saba is most closely associated with St. Maarten, a popular Caribbean getaway that is a more recognizable Dutch settlement. However, travelers consider Saba one of the most underrated Caribbean islands, and if you're willing to take an additional 20-minute flight (in a very small plane), this hike makes for a thrilling experience. Not feeling great about jungle trails? Don't worry: It's mostly stairs.