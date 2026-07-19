Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast City Between Boston And Hartford With Outdoor Fun And A Unique Museum

Whether it's the lush greenery of spring or the vibrant amber tones of autumn, Southbridge will make even the biggest homebody want to get outdoorsy — and the area offers retirees a wealth of outdoor recreation, from golf to skiing. Hiking trails of all levels can be found here, and the Cole Forest Trail is an easily walkable mile-and-a-half hike along well-kept forest walkways. The scenic and moderately challenging Charlton Street Trail is over five miles and open to cycling. The Quinebaug River winds through Southbridge, with the Southbridge Heritage Trail running right alongside it, offering walks with waterfront views and charming places to picnic. Leadmine Mountain, in nearby Sturbridge, offers fifteen miles of multiuse trails through forests and wetlands where retirees can hike, horseback ride, mountain bike, and even cross-country ski in winter. Hunting and fishing are also permitted at Leadmine Mountain.

For retirees who don't want to just admire the water, but get out there onto it, Southbridge has you covered. Cedar Lake is a public beach that offers swimming and kayaking, along with earthbound pursuits like tennis and pickleball. Just outside Southbridge lies Westville Lake, whose reserves of panfish and bass make it a popular spot for fishing. In colder months it's a hotbed for winter recreation, including skating and cross-country skiing.

Like so much of New England, the Southbridge and adjacent Sturbridge areas offer retirees winter recreation, including sledding, skating, and skiing. Since New England isn't really New England without leaf-peeping in the autumn, retirees can take a scenic drive to family-owned Hyland Orchard. It's open to the public on weekends throughout autumn for apple-picking, hayrides, and all the fall fun you can handle. Retirees can also enjoy fall foliage over a round of golf at the Cohasse Golf Club, one of the top 9-hole courses in the county.