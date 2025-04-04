This Massachusetts Town Is A 'Portrait Of Old New England Charm' With Cute Shops And Nature Trails

The town's long history lends itself to attracting buffs on the subject, and travelers can witness it come to life at Old Sturbridge Village, a living history museum that recreates the town in its 19th-century heyday. Old Sturbridge Village boasts the largest outdoor history museum in the area, encompassing over 40 historic structures — including homes, mills, and schoolhouses. Here, actors simulate life in historic Sturbridge, and visitors have access to a number of indoor and outdoor exhibitions. This can easily be an all-day activity and is a family-friendly adventure, too.

If history isn't something that necessarily captures your attention, then Southwick's Zoo, located 40 miles east of Sturbridge, is a great seasonal outdoor activity. The zoo houses a wide variety of wildlife, from Bengal tigers and zebras to guinea pigs and porcupines. It offers a robust variety of activities for families, including rides and attractions. Speaking of potential wildlife, the area around Sturbridge is home to many popular outdoor spaces that are open to the public. Westville Recreation Area offers picnic shelters, a large open space for sports games, and canoe and kayak launches for those wanting to experience Sturbridge from the Quinebaug River.

Wells State Park is another ideal outdoor spot. Here, visitors can go boating, fishing, horseback riding, mountain biking, or hiking across 12 miles of trails. Nestled in the hilly woodlands along Walker Pond, outdoor enthusiasts are able to book a camping site there seasonally. The park can accommodate RVs but also offers yurts. The campground's amenities include comfort stations with free showers, drinking water, picnic tables, fire pits, and grills.