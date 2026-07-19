Between Oklahoma City And Dallas Is A Historic, Free-To-Visit Chickasaw Village Steeped In Vibrant Culture

The Indian Removal Act of 1830 enacted by the United States Congress forced multiple Indigenous North American tribes to relocate to present-day Oklahoma, then known as Indian Territory. Then and even after Oklahoma was granted statehood in 1907, these tribes have worked diligently to preserve their cultures. One of them is the Chickasaw Nation, and the perfect place to learn about them is at the Chikasha Inchokka' Traditional Village, part of the Chickasaw Cultural Center.

Located in Sulphur, Oklahoma, the Chikasha Inchokka' Traditional Village is 85 miles south of Oklahoma City and 140 miles north of Dallas. This also puts the Chikasha Inchokka' Traditional Village right in the middle of the Chickasaw Nation's federally recognized territory. In USA Today's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards, the Chikasha Inchokka' Traditional Village took the No. 4 spot on the top 10 list of the best free attractions in the country. The village is modeled after Chickasaw settlements of the 18th century, and through dance, food, and exhibitions, a visit allows the whole family to connect with the proud and resilient Chickasaw people. And as if that wasn't enough, nearby nature escapes make it even more worth the trip.