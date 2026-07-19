Between Oklahoma City And Dallas Is A Historic, Free-To-Visit Chickasaw Village Steeped In Vibrant Culture
The Indian Removal Act of 1830 enacted by the United States Congress forced multiple Indigenous North American tribes to relocate to present-day Oklahoma, then known as Indian Territory. Then and even after Oklahoma was granted statehood in 1907, these tribes have worked diligently to preserve their cultures. One of them is the Chickasaw Nation, and the perfect place to learn about them is at the Chikasha Inchokka' Traditional Village, part of the Chickasaw Cultural Center.
Located in Sulphur, Oklahoma, the Chikasha Inchokka' Traditional Village is 85 miles south of Oklahoma City and 140 miles north of Dallas. This also puts the Chikasha Inchokka' Traditional Village right in the middle of the Chickasaw Nation's federally recognized territory. In USA Today's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards, the Chikasha Inchokka' Traditional Village took the No. 4 spot on the top 10 list of the best free attractions in the country. The village is modeled after Chickasaw settlements of the 18th century, and through dance, food, and exhibitions, a visit allows the whole family to connect with the proud and resilient Chickasaw people. And as if that wasn't enough, nearby nature escapes make it even more worth the trip.
Learn about traditional Chickasaw activities at the Chikasha Inchokka' Traditional Village
Each component of the Chikasha Inchokka' Traditional Village reveals the Chickasaw tribe's historic traditions and ways of life. The village's huge council house reflects the tribe's community-based nature, while replicated homes show how members managed both summer and winter weather. But more than simply surviving, you can see how the tribespeople had fun, too, such as by learning about stickball, a game similar to lacrosse, at the village's stickball field. Another historic Chickasaw activity is stomp dancing. Interactive stomp dance demonstrations feature traditional clothing and are also free of charge. Feel free to join in and try out the dances for yourself — check the Chickasaw Cultural Center's website for dates and times.
The Chickasaw Nation values a close relationship with the natural world, and you can enjoy this aspect of their culture at the Chikasha Inchokka' Traditional Village's gardens. The Spiral Garden and Three Sisters Garden both make for lovely walks, but they also grow fruits and vegetables. Many of these are used in meals served at the on-site Aaimpa' Café. Popular Indigenous-inspired menu items here include bison stacks and pashofa, a boiled cracked corn and pork dish.
The Chickasaw Cultural Center is next to the Chickasaw National Recreation Area
As previously mentioned, the Chikasha Inchokka' Traditional Village is part of the Chickasaw Cultural Center. There, you can follow centuries of the tribe's history at the Chikasha Poya Exhibit Center. Then, at the Removal Corridor, see the effects of the Indian Removal Act through moving, life-size art. Other immersive exhibits focus on stomp dance, nature's role in Chickasaw life, and the people at the forefront of the tribe's cultural preservation.
To get a wide view of the Chikasha Inchokka' Traditional Village, head to the Aba' Aanowa' Sky Bridge. This walkway also gets you high enough to see the surrounding Chickasaw National Recreation Area. It is Oklahoma's oldest national park area and is popular for tent and RV camping, which you can reserve on Recreation.gov. Do some swimming throughout Oklahoma's gorgeous outdoor playground, too. You can take a dip at Lake of the Arbuckles, Veterans Lake, Black Sulphur Springs, and Travertine Creek, to name a few. The Veterans Lake section of the recreation area is even accessible via the Inkana Bridge, just slightly southeast of the village. Other access points to the recreation area are on U.S. Highway 177 and Charles F. Cooper Memorial Drive off Highway 7; the latter also leads to the village itself. Both highways run through Sulphur, a scenic city with trendy shops and local eats.