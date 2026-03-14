Oklahoma's Overlooked Mountain Range Is One Of The Oldest In America And A Gorgeous Outdoor Playground

It's fair to say Oklahoma doesn't top many lists of America's best hiking states. Even AllTrails has it at No. 36, with only 637 trails in its database, compared to thousands for hiking-famous states like Colorado, Utah, and California. But one often-overlooked Oklahoma mountain range is worth considering if you've got travel plans in the Sooner State. Called the Arbuckle Mountains, they rise from the middle of southern Oklahoma and are one of the oldest ranges in the country.

Named after Matthew Arbuckle, a mid-19th-century brigadier general, the mountains contain granite and gneiss rocks in their core that are around 1.3 billion years old. For context, that makes them more than twice as old as the Cambrian explosion, the evolutionary period during which life began to acquire its diversity and complexity, and most of the major phyla — the taxonomic category between class and kingdom — first appeared. Changing climate conditions, sediment deposits, and weather erosion over an unfathomable period of time have left the mountains in their current state: split by the 350-feet-deep Washita River canyon, dotted with lakes, and home to tumbling falls and winding mountain trails.

All of this has turned the mountains into a gorgeous outdoor playground. Explore Turner Falls Park, a "geological window" onto America's past, with its lovely nature trails and rock pools, atmospheric caves and exposed ancient rocks, and RV areas and campgrounds. Hit the trails and look out for bison herds, flying squirrels, and armadillos at Chickasaw National Recreation Area. While just south of Sulphur, a small but scenic Oklahoma city, sits the 2,300-acre Lake of the Arbuckles. Part of the recreation area, it has 36 miles of shoreline, is a prime spot for summer boating and swimming, and offers some of the best freshwater fishing opportunities in the state.