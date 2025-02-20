The Scenic City With Oklahoma's Oldest National Park Area Has Trendy Shops And Endless Outdoor Recreation
Sulphur, Oklahoma might have somewhat of an off-putting name; however, this small and lively town is filled with chic and stylish boutiques, delicious restaurants, an indigenous history museum, and even luxury accommodations perfect for an unforgettable southern experience. Sulphur is also surrounded by the breathtaking nature of the Arbuckle Mountains and the Chickasaw National Recreation Area — which was once called Platt National Park and is the oldest national recreation area in Oklahoma. In fact, Chickasaw was once the seventh national park created in the United States (before it was changed to a "recreation area" in 1976).
Sulphur has a population of just around 4900 people, but the nearby springs, lakes, and hiking trails of Chickasaw National Recreation Area offer visitors endless outdoor adventures. Because of this, Sulphur might just be one of many overlooked outdoor hubs in Oklahoma that are perfect for a peaceful nature retreat — like Hochatown which is an outdoor paradise filled with cozy accommodations. Sulphur is also a place rich in history and has been known since 1902 as "The Land of Rippling Water" due to the sulfurous water springs, which were thought to have healing properties and gave the city its name. Sulphur is also relatively easy to get to and is about an hour and a half from Oklahoma City and about two and a half hours from Dallas, Texas. The closest airport to the town is Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma City.
Exploring the Chickasaw National Recreation Area
The Chickasaw National Recreation Area is a great place to go if you love nature. The area offers visitors more than 400 different campsites, 30 miles of hiking trails, and other activities such as hunting, birdwatching, and skiing. Chickasaw is also home to the Travertine Nature Center which provides visitors with several educational and interactive activities along with ranger-led nature programs. There's no entry fee to the recreation area but there is a fee to camp and use the boat launch.
Since water abounds at Chickasaw, sports like boating, swimming, scuba diving, and fishing are very popular among visitors. Both the Lake of the Arbuckles and Veteran's Lake are great places for engaging in these activities while enjoying the beautiful surrounding forest and prairie scenery. Native wildlife like turkeys and deer can sometimes be spotted, adding to the beauty of the area.
The sulfur and freshwater springs are one of the biggest draws for visitors to Chickasaw. The springs here are cool-water and are not like the relaxing and abundant hot springs in other states, like Wyoming which has more hot springs than towns. However, the cool, fresh spring water of the Travertine Creek makes it a popular swimming option in summer. The park also contains several cool-water mineral springs which are kept in pavilions and man-made wells. The sulfurous springs at the park are the Hillside Spring, Vendome Well, and Black Sulphur Spring among others. Many of the springs in Chickasaw require a hike along park trails to reach. Because the rocks around the swimming holes can be slick, it's a good idea to wear water shoes during your visit.
Exploring the town of Sulphur
Just like Oklahoma City's artsy food and shopping district, the town of Sulphur has much to offer visitors. Pay a visit to the Chickasaw Cultural Center to enjoy several exhibits detailing the history of the Chickasaw people. The center also contains a movie theater featuring different educational films, an amphitheater, an art gallery, a research center, a café serving traditional Chickasaw and local dishes, and much more. Because of this, this is a great place for visitors looking to learn more about the indigenous roots of the area and should not be missed.
Sulphur is also full of fun and trendy shops to check out. Hobb's Gift Shop on West Broadway Avenue carries boutique-style shirts, local goods, and even kitchenware and home decor items. At Bromide Mountain Co. you'll find souvenirs along with jewelry and outdoor gear. Artesian Gallery & Studios features handmade products from different artists. If you are a foodie, then make sure to check out the Spice and Tea Exchange to pick up spice blends that are mixed in-house daily, loose-leaf tea, and other food-related goodies.
As for places to eat and stay in Sulphur, Fat Bully's by the Lake on the Chickasaw Trail specializes in burgers and beers while offering customers beautiful natural surroundings. Poor Girls Café serves breakfast, burgers, and other treats, and Springs at the Artesian offers a vast southern menu with appetizers such as fried green tomatoes. The Artesian Hotel, Casino & Spa is a luxurious hotel featuring a spa and several high-end restaurants and shops. For a more budget-friendly option, the Super 8 by Wyndham Sulphur offers cozy rooms and all the amenities necessary for your stay.