The Scenic City With Oklahoma's Oldest National Park Area Has Trendy Shops And Endless Outdoor Recreation

The Chickasaw National Recreation Area is a great place to go if you love nature. The area offers visitors more than 400 different campsites, 30 miles of hiking trails, and other activities such as hunting, birdwatching, and skiing. Chickasaw is also home to the Travertine Nature Center which provides visitors with several educational and interactive activities along with ranger-led nature programs. There's no entry fee to the recreation area but there is a fee to camp and use the boat launch.

Since water abounds at Chickasaw, sports like boating, swimming, scuba diving, and fishing are very popular among visitors. Both the Lake of the Arbuckles and Veteran's Lake are great places for engaging in these activities while enjoying the beautiful surrounding forest and prairie scenery. Native wildlife like turkeys and deer can sometimes be spotted, adding to the beauty of the area.

The sulfur and freshwater springs are one of the biggest draws for visitors to Chickasaw. The springs here are cool-water and are not like the relaxing and abundant hot springs in other states, like Wyoming which has more hot springs than towns. However, the cool, fresh spring water of the Travertine Creek makes it a popular swimming option in summer. The park also contains several cool-water mineral springs which are kept in pavilions and man-made wells. The sulfurous springs at the park are the Hillside Spring, Vendome Well, and Black Sulphur Spring among others. Many of the springs in Chickasaw require a hike along park trails to reach. Because the rocks around the swimming holes can be slick, it's a good idea to wear water shoes during your visit.