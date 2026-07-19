Not Disney, Not Six Flags — This Unsung New England Gem Was Named The Most Affordable US Theme Park Of 2026
Some thrill-seekers save for years for a vacation to a big-name amusement park, just to cover admission and lodging expenses for a family of four. (Looking at you, Disneyland and Six Flags.) Not so for fans of one unsung New England gem. Quassy Amusement & Waterpark on the shores of Connecticut's Lake Quassapaug was just crowned the country's most affordable theme park in 2026 by vacation rental platform HomeToGo, costing 50% less than some of its competitors. With more than two dozen rides, a waterpark, and a beach area, this accessible Middlebury attraction has charmed customers for over 115 years. "I used to go with my kids ... and now I go with my kids and grandkids," declares one Google visitor. "Good rides for kiddos, no hours waiting in lines and [the staff is] so great."
For its analysis, HomeToGo focused on the price of tickets, parking, and nearby vacation rental prices at 40 amusement parks across 20 states. Quassy's single-park admission tickets start at $33 —although the best value may actually be the combo park ticket that includes both regular rides and the waterpark, which is $43 at the time of writing. With parking costing $9.40 before taxes and the $34.03 median per-person lodging price, HomeToGo estimates that guests pay $76.43 per person to visit.
Coming in second was Orlando's Fun Spot America, while Phoenix's Castles N' Coasters followed in third place. Only two California parks cracked the top 20 on the list: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo and Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, two of the best amusement parks that aren't Disney World, ranked 14th and 20th, respectively. It's no surprise the Disney faithful pay the most: Anaheim's Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park tied for last place, with an estimated cost of $331.03 per person.
Affordable family fun at Quassy Amusement & Waterpark
Quassy may not be America's oldest amusement park, but its origins trace back to the lakeside summer resort that became popular around the turn of the 20th century. In the late 1930s, three businessmen began its transformation into an amusement attraction with rides added yearly. Today, it's owned by the Frantzis and Anderson families, per a company press release.
Quassy's top thrill is the Wooden Warrior, a speedy wooden roller coaster with drops and tunnels. Spin and tilt while facing outward on the Reverse Time saucer, or take the kids on the Crazy 8 Family Coaster, where individual cars spin on the track — but there are plenty more rides, bumper cars, games, a laser maze, and an arcade, too. Cool off at the waterpark's slides featuring raft rides, twisting enclosed tubes, and high-speed body slides, or at the play station with dumping buckets and water cannons. If you need a roller-coaster breather, park yourself on Lake Quassapaug's sandy beach. This perk of waterpark or combo admission offers a chance to swim or float in the refreshing 296-acre lake. Be sure to pack swimsuits, towels, and sunscreen for your lakeside interlude. Pedalboats, loungers, and cabanas are also available for rent.
To be fair, this isn't a park for daredevils looking for a ride with massive drops. "[The] park is just the right size in my opinion — not too large, not too small," writes a Google Maps reviewer, praising it "for kids of all ages." Quassy operates seasonally during the summer, and it's a good idea to check park hours before setting out. New Haven, a spot known for its exceptional food, is just under an hour away and has a regional airport.