Some thrill-seekers save for years for a vacation to a big-name amusement park, just to cover admission and lodging expenses for a family of four. (Looking at you, Disneyland and Six Flags.) Not so for fans of one unsung New England gem. Quassy Amusement & Waterpark on the shores of Connecticut's Lake Quassapaug was just crowned the country's most affordable theme park in 2026 by vacation rental platform HomeToGo, costing 50% less than some of its competitors. With more than two dozen rides, a waterpark, and a beach area, this accessible Middlebury attraction has charmed customers for over 115 years. "I used to go with my kids ... and now I go with my kids and grandkids," declares one Google visitor. "Good rides for kiddos, no hours waiting in lines and [the staff is] so great."

For its analysis, HomeToGo focused on the price of tickets, parking, and nearby vacation rental prices at 40 amusement parks across 20 states. Quassy's single-park admission tickets start at $33 —although the best value may actually be the combo park ticket that includes both regular rides and the waterpark, which is $43 at the time of writing. With parking costing $9.40 before taxes and the $34.03 median per-person lodging price, HomeToGo estimates that guests pay $76.43 per person to visit.

Coming in second was Orlando's Fun Spot America, while Phoenix's Castles N' Coasters followed in third place. Only two California parks cracked the top 20 on the list: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo and Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, two of the best amusement parks that aren't Disney World, ranked 14th and 20th, respectively. It's no surprise the Disney faithful pay the most: Anaheim's Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park tied for last place, with an estimated cost of $331.03 per person.