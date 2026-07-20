Sandwiched Between Santa Barbara And Big Sur Is California's Hilly Nature Preserve Flowing With Mountain Trails

If your idea of the ideal California getaway is one with no cell service and no crowds, surrounded by challenging mountainous terrain, the San Rafael Wilderness is the perfect destination for you. This 197,380-acre protected area is within the larger Los Padres National Forest between the San Rafael Mountains and the Sierra Madre Mountains. It's a remote destination, deep within the mountains, about a 3.5-hour drive from Santa Barbara and the southern end of Big Sur. You won't find many other visitors, but you will get more than 125 miles of trails, scenic views, and a full immersion in nature.

The San Rafael Wilderness is a true wilderness. In the U.S., this legal designation was established with the 1964 Wilderness Act, and is defined as "...an area where the earth and its community of life are untrammeled by man, where man himself is a visitor who does not remain." When you visit San Rafael, you can see why it fits that description. You won't find any paved roads or campsites with amenities like bathrooms and potable water. Nature takes center stage with rugged trails through a mix of mountain meadows, canyons, and oak woodlands. Spring is particularly pretty as the wildflowers bloom.

The trails in the San Rafael Wilderness can be made into a variety of long loops, depending on how much of a challenge you want, and it's a popular backpacking destination. There are two main sections you can access, both of which are centered on the waterways in San Rafael: Sisquoc River and Manzana Creek. That means that many of these treks also involve water crossings.