California's Wildly Underrated National Park Boasts Incredible Caves, An Extremely Rare Bird, And Diverse Trails

One of the most fascinating features of Pinnacles National Park are the Talus caves. The open spaces between the bottom of the canyon and the stuck boulders above have become a cave system that visitors can actually enter and explore along some of the park's fascinating trails. One of the best is the Balconies Cave Trail. You should expect to spend over an hour, and possibly far longer exploring this unique landscape. Along the way, you may see gorgeous fields of wildflowers, mountains, and of course, the unique Balconies Cave. Expect to scramble on slippery stones and crouch to fit through tight spaces. Consider a headlamp so you can see and keep your hands free to catch yourself. Depending on the time of year this trail can get extremely hot, so make sure to pack water too.

You should also make time for an adventure in the incredible Bear Gulch Cave. You're going to want to hike the Moses Spring Trail, cross the rocky streams, walk up the stone stairs, and enter the cave. These caves might get more sunlight than subterranean cave systems like Pennsylvania's Crystal Cave, but this is a particularly dark area, so you should make sure to pack a serious flashlight. Expect to have to scramble and crawl to see everything. In springtime or after rainstorms, you will hear the sound of rushing water inside the caves, and you might even see waterfalls. Make sure to check the status of the caves page on the Pinnacles National Park website or speak with a park ranger before you go, as sections of Bear Gulch Cave sometimes close for safety reasons or to protect the bat population that lives inside.