New Jersey's Quaint Town An Hour From NYC Is An Outdoor Gem With Scenic Parks, Lake Fun, And Local Eats
When it comes to travel destinations, New Jersey is often associated with its busy cities and Atlantic Coast resorts. However, the Garden State has plenty of hidden gems throughout, so you don't have to visit all of the major tourist spots to get the full New Jersey experience. In fact, there's a quaint town about an hour northwest of New York City (depending on traffic) full of scenic greenery, lakeside recreation, and tasty eats. The place is called Montville, and it should be on your travel map.
But what really makes Montville such an attractive locale? First, it's home to Pyramid Mountain and Lake Montowac, among various other smaller parks. So, if you're itching to explore the great outdoors, you can do so among vibrant New England-style scenery without fighting through crowds. Second, the township has some delicious local restaurants serving a wide array of cuisine from fresh steaks to shawarma and Mediterranean favorites. So, let's take a closer look at Montville to understand why this gem should be hidden no longer.
Getting to know Montville, New Jersey
One of the best reasons to visit Montville is for its outdoor recreation opportunities. Spanning parts of Montville, Boonton Township, and nearby areas, the sweeping cliff views and serene lakes of Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area make it one of the region's most impressive outdoor spaces. Not only is the mountain full of scenic hiking trails, but you can also explore historical remnants, such as the Stone House, the William Lathrop and Morgan House, the Rockaway Valley Mine, and the Oscar A. Kincaid House. If you're a big fan of history, you can also visit the Henry Doremus House elsewhere in Montville, which dates back to the Revolutionary War.
Montville is also home to two main lakes: Lake Montowac and Lake Valhalla. The former is open to the public and allows fishing. If you want more water-based activities like boating or swimming, you'll have to visit Lake Valhalla, which is managed by the members-only Lake Valhalla Club. You can pay for a guest pass, which excludes dinner service. Or, you can drive about half an hour west to visit New Jersey's largest lake and enjoy the scenic views there.
Other parks throughout Montville offer various outdoor recreation as well. We mentioned fishing in Lake Montowac, but you can also cast a line at Camp Dawson or Masar Park. The waters are stocked seasonally, so you should be able to catch something (just make sure you have a New Jersey fishing license first). If you're more into sports, the Montville Community Park has sports courts and fields, and Masar Park has a roller hockey rink.
Adding Montville to your next Jersey vacation
Montville also has its fair share of delicious restaurants. For a touch of class with your T-bone, Rails Steakhouse offers an elegant dining experience, complete with soft lighting and earthy accents. By comparison, the Red Barn Restaurant is more casual and serves hearty meals in a rustic setting, complete with a barn-style exterior, counter seating, and vintage signs on the walls. If you prefer to travel the world via your plate, you can visit Italy at Tuscan Villa Ristorante, which even has a stone archway at the entrance, or sample Egyptian dishes at Amin's Shawarma & Grill.
You can learn more about Montville's history at the Montville Township Museum. One of the most interesting spots is the Henry Doremus House, an 18th-century stone building where George Washington and Alexander Hamilton stayed following the Battle of Springfield in 1780. Beyond that slice of Revolutionary War history, one notable site is the Morris Canal, an engineering marvel completed in 1831 that transported coal and other materials to Newark and other destinations. You can visit multiple sites along the canal in Montville.
The closest major airport to Montville is Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), although keep in mind that it's known as the most stressful airport in the world. Newark is less than an hour from Montville, but if you prefer to fly into New York, LaGuardia is just over an hour away, depending on traffic. Unfortunately, Montville doesn't really have any hotels, so you'll need to book a room in a nearby city like Boonton or Fairfield. However, there are a few vacation rentals in town, including one overlooking Lake Valhalla if you're in the mood for a lakeside getaway.