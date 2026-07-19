New Jersey's Quaint Town An Hour From NYC Is An Outdoor Gem With Scenic Parks, Lake Fun, And Local Eats

One of the best reasons to visit Montville is for its outdoor recreation opportunities. Spanning parts of Montville, Boonton Township, and nearby areas, the sweeping cliff views and serene lakes of Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area make it one of the region's most impressive outdoor spaces. Not only is the mountain full of scenic hiking trails, but you can also explore historical remnants, such as the Stone House, the William Lathrop and Morgan House, the Rockaway Valley Mine, and the Oscar A. Kincaid House. If you're a big fan of history, you can also visit the Henry Doremus House elsewhere in Montville, which dates back to the Revolutionary War.

Montville is also home to two main lakes: Lake Montowac and Lake Valhalla. The former is open to the public and allows fishing. If you want more water-based activities like boating or swimming, you'll have to visit Lake Valhalla, which is managed by the members-only Lake Valhalla Club. You can pay for a guest pass, which excludes dinner service. Or, you can drive about half an hour west to visit New Jersey's largest lake and enjoy the scenic views there.

Other parks throughout Montville offer various outdoor recreation as well. We mentioned fishing in Lake Montowac, but you can also cast a line at Camp Dawson or Masar Park. The waters are stocked seasonally, so you should be able to catch something (just make sure you have a New Jersey fishing license first). If you're more into sports, the Montville Community Park has sports courts and fields, and Masar Park has a roller hockey rink.