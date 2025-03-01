New Jersey's Majestic Mountain Park Offers Trails With Sweeping Views Of Cliffs And Serene Lakes
The Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area, in New Jersey's township of Montville, is a paradise for hikers, campers, and adventurers alike. This natural wonder encompasses more than 1,600 acres of forests, waterfalls, and unspoiled lakes as well as overlooks with breathtaking views that stretch towards the Manhattan skyline, (which can be seen from the highest point of the park on a clear day). This hidden natural gem in northwestern New Jersey was established in 1989. However, Pyramid Mountain's history goes back thousands of years. The large ancient boulders seen across the mountain were deposited there by the melting of the Wisconsin Glacier. Some of these boulders are believed to have held spiritual significance — along with the overall valley — for the indigenous people of the Lenape Nation. Nowadays, this area is a well-known outdoor playground, where even adventurous pups (that must remain leashed at all times) can enjoy a serene walk through nature along with their owners.
The area is also a haven for more than 130 different species of birds and mammals such as bobcats, bears, hawks, woodpeckers, and more which can be spotted along Pyramid Mountain's scenic trails. Overall, the majestic beauty of the Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area — located just a little over 30 minutes away from Newark International Airport (which is unfortunately one of the worst airports in the U.S. for layovers) — is sure to capture the hearts of outdoor enthusiasts, naturalists, and even geology buffs seeking a little bit of outdoor adventure and recreation.
The best trails and sights at Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area
You will find 19 miles of interconnected hiking trails at the Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area. Some of these trails are shared with the nearby Turkey Mountain, with most paths being between 3 and 6 miles long in total. Many of the most popular hikes are loop trails, offering visitors wonderful scenic views of the surrounding wetlands, lakes, as well as leading to the area's popular erratics (large boulders that were transported from far away by ancient glaciers) — like the famous Tripod and Bear Rock.
The Taylortown Reservoir Trail will take you through around 4 miles of forests towards a beautiful lake. Wildlife such as bears, coyotes, and hawks can be spotted along the journey, and after a couple of hours, you'll reach the trail leading towards the 160-ton Tripod Rock — a boulder that defies all logic by balancing on three smaller rocks. Overall, this trail is not challenging, but it can be treacherous at times so please watch your step. The Bear Rock loop is a highly recommended trail for first time visitors to the area. This nearly 6-mile-long loop heads towards the blue trail as well as the yellow trail's recreation and camping area. Afterwards, the loop takes you across the swamps and wetlands of white trail, leading to Bear Rock — New Jersey's largest erratic boulder. This trail also leads back to Tripod Rock as well as towards Lucy's Overlook, where you can enjoy some magnificent sunset views.
Other things to do and see at Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area
However, the Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area is very large and there's much more to do here than just the most popular hikes. The eastern section of Pyramid Mountain — on Route 511 — is home to a lovely waterfall surrounded by flowing streams and lush forest trails. While it might not be New Jersey's tallest waterfall, it is still worth a visit. On the west side of Pyramid Mountain, you will find the Oscar Kincaid House of History which dates back to 1785 and serves as a historic museum featuring a very unique folk-art exhibit within its grounds.
Be sure to also pay a visit to Pyramid Mountain's Visitor Center, as they offer expert-led hiking tours as well as historical and educational exhibits. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day of the week. The Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area also offers several campgrounds such as the one off of the yellow trail. However, if camping is not your cup of tea, the nearby town of Parsippany (a 15-minute drive from the Visitor Center) offers plenty of accommodation options like Hyatt House and Red Roof Inn.
How to get to the Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area and exploring the nearby towns
The Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area can be accessed both through the township of Montville, as well as from Boonton. If coming from Montville, you'll need to drive for about 6 minutes on Taylortown Road and then switch to Boonton Avenue, also known as Route 511. You'll find the Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area at 472 Boonton Avenue. The area is also a day trip from New York City and is just one hour's drive from Manhattan on I-280.
The nearby towns of Montville, Kinnelon, and Boonton also offer travelers great historical landmarks to enjoy. One of these is the Henry Doremus House in Montville. According to a reviewer on Tripadvisor, "There is [so] much to see in the Doremus House. It is misleadingly large. It transports you to the past, well worth the trip." Furthermore, Boonton's Main Street offers a variety of attractions such as the Grace Lord Park, the Boonton Opera House, and the beautiful Boonton Falls. Kinnelon — 10 minutes north of Pyramid Mountain — has some great outdoor landmarks waiting to be discovered, such as the Van Slyke Castle Ruins, amid the town's lush forests, and the spectacular Ramapo Lake with its own unique rock formations. And finally, 35 minutes to the northeast of the Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area you'll find another of the Garden State's strange yet awe-inspiring landmarks: Ogdensburg's world-famous glowing fluorescent rocks.