The Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area, in New Jersey's township of Montville, is a paradise for hikers, campers, and adventurers alike. This natural wonder encompasses more than 1,600 acres of forests, waterfalls, and unspoiled lakes as well as overlooks with breathtaking views that stretch towards the Manhattan skyline, (which can be seen from the highest point of the park on a clear day). This hidden natural gem in northwestern New Jersey was established in 1989. However, Pyramid Mountain's history goes back thousands of years. The large ancient boulders seen across the mountain were deposited there by the melting of the Wisconsin Glacier. Some of these boulders are believed to have held spiritual significance — along with the overall valley — for the indigenous people of the Lenape Nation. Nowadays, this area is a well-known outdoor playground, where even adventurous pups (that must remain leashed at all times) can enjoy a serene walk through nature along with their owners.

The area is also a haven for more than 130 different species of birds and mammals such as bobcats, bears, hawks, woodpeckers, and more which can be spotted along Pyramid Mountain's scenic trails. Overall, the majestic beauty of the Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area — located just a little over 30 minutes away from Newark International Airport (which is unfortunately one of the worst airports in the U.S. for layovers) — is sure to capture the hearts of outdoor enthusiasts, naturalists, and even geology buffs seeking a little bit of outdoor adventure and recreation.