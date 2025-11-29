New Jersey's Largest Lake Is A Popular Locale To Enjoy Scenic Views, Tasty Bites, And Kayaking

From Atlantic City's casinos to the award-winning, free-to-visit beaches at Wildwood, New Jersey's coastline knows how to keep tourists entertained. While the Jersey Shore contributes to the Garden State drawing in visitors in the millions, this isn't the only place where you can splash around and take in the waterfront vistas. Turn your eyes inland, and you'll spot the largest lake in the Garden State — Lake Hopatcong is a 2,500-acre haven, where the adventure never stops. Spanning 45 miles of beaches, this body of water lets you kick back and play, with water sports opportunities abound and plenty of delicious restaurants. The best way to experience Lake Hopatcong is by launching your kayak — which is on offer from the Lake Hopatcong Adventure Company — into the water during the golden hour, when the landscape turns the lake into a glittering sight.

Lake Hopatcong is surrounded by Landing, Mt. Arlington, Hopatcong, and the namesake town, Lake Hopatcong, all of which serve as a base for your getaway. As a year-round destination, the scenic setting offers all sorts of activities, from swimming and boating to fishing and water skiing. Summertime is naturally the peak season thanks to the abundance of recreation, with several functioning marinas dotting the lake. However, winter brings a whole new range of things to do, be it ice skating, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, or ice fishing. No matter which season you visit, the views will always take your breath away.

The drive to Lake Hopatcong from Newark takes 40 minutes, while Jersey City is 50 minutes away. Paterson is also close by — a quick 35 minutes from the lake — and the same goes for Chatham, a diverse New Jersey suburb with international flair. Should you decide to spend the weekend by the lake, opt for a hotel stay with Courtyard by Marriott or Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Mount Arlington. Better yet, book a lakeside accommodation on Airbnb.