Minnesota's Clearest Lake Near Minneapolis Is A Gem With Fishing, Kayaking, And A Quaint Park

In Minnesota, every season is fishing and lake season. Those who live there will boast that the state actually has over 21,000 lakes, and that the official counter ignores those under 10 acres. Just north of Stillwater, the "birthplace of Minnesota," is a lake that's recently been found to have the clearest water in the Twin Cities area, Little Carnelian Lake. Located about 40 minutes away from Minneapolis, data analyzed by Discover the Cities in 2025 has shown that this lake has a water clarity of between 18.7 and 26 feet. That's really impressive for a lake with an average depth of only 26 feet (its maximum is thought to be closer to 70 feet). Similarly, this lake in the watershed of the St. Croix River has also been found to rank among the cleanest in the Twin Cities Area, only beaten by places such as Bass Lake, Lake Elmo, and Bush Lake.

Little Carnelian Lake is right next to the similarly named Big Carnelian Lake, which was also found to have clean water. When most people go to the area, they choose this lake instead, meaning that visitors to its smaller counterpart will likely encounter fewer people. Your fishing or kayaking experience here, and at its park of the same name, will probably be more private.