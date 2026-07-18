Minnesota's Clearest Lake Near Minneapolis Is A Gem With Fishing, Kayaking, And A Quaint Park
In Minnesota, every season is fishing and lake season. Those who live there will boast that the state actually has over 21,000 lakes, and that the official counter ignores those under 10 acres. Just north of Stillwater, the "birthplace of Minnesota," is a lake that's recently been found to have the clearest water in the Twin Cities area, Little Carnelian Lake. Located about 40 minutes away from Minneapolis, data analyzed by Discover the Cities in 2025 has shown that this lake has a water clarity of between 18.7 and 26 feet. That's really impressive for a lake with an average depth of only 26 feet (its maximum is thought to be closer to 70 feet). Similarly, this lake in the watershed of the St. Croix River has also been found to rank among the cleanest in the Twin Cities Area, only beaten by places such as Bass Lake, Lake Elmo, and Bush Lake.
Little Carnelian Lake is right next to the similarly named Big Carnelian Lake, which was also found to have clean water. When most people go to the area, they choose this lake instead, meaning that visitors to its smaller counterpart will likely encounter fewer people. Your fishing or kayaking experience here, and at its park of the same name, will probably be more private.
Fishing at Little Carnelian Lake
When visiting Little Carnelian Lake, fishing is one of the premier activities. Visitors here are welcome to fish from the shore, from a small boat, or on the ice during the winter. Ice fishing, a seasonal favorite in Minnesota, is reported to be possible on the south end of the lake, while the north end has creeks that lead to cracks in the ice.
Those who visit Little Carnelian Lake will find an abundance of classic Minnesota lakefish species. These include northern pike, largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, bullhead, and yellow perch, with the state's Department of Natural Resources reporting that bluegills are most plentiful.
When fishing here, as well as anywhere in Minnesota, one of the most important things to keep in mind is mercury content in fish. Even though Little Carnelian Lake is one of the cleanest in the Twin Cities area, its fish still contain mercury due to environmental pollution.
Little Carnelian Park is great for kayaking, canoeing, and relaxation
Little Carnelian Lake has a quaint park attached to it called Little Carnelian Park, which is maintained by Stillwater, one of America's most charming river towns and most affordable retirement destinations. It's from this park that access to the lake is provided for those who want to enjoy it. Although there's no public boat access, meaning that larger vehicles can't be brought into the water here, canoes and kayaks can still be launched from the shoreline. To access this shoreline, visitors can follow a small trail that leads to the water's edge. Those who don't have their own kayak can first head to Square Lake Park; this popular body of water nearby offers kayak rentals.
Whenever you're kayaking, canoeing, or fishing here, keep in mind that there's no lifeguard. Those who want to stay on shore can enjoy benches and places to sit here. There's also wildlife viewing, as deer have been spotted in the park before.
Limited parking is available at Little Carnelian Park. One should keep in mind before visiting that this park does not allow dogs, alcohol, or motor vehicles on its grounds. There are no amenities beyond a portable toilet. Also, note that there are many private properties along the lakefront; much of the shore is in a residential area, so visitors must be respectful.