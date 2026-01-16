The Midwest's Most Affordable Retirement Destinations For Comfortable Living, According To Research

When it comes to retirement in the U.S., the southern or coastal states tend to steal the spotlight for those golden years. With all that sun and sea, it isn't difficult to understand why. However, when retirement approaches, don't overlook the Midwest. The region is packed with small-town charm and world-class activities, almost always at a cheaper price than your Floridas and New Hampshires, meaning more bang for your buck in your retirement. It makes all the sense in the world.

The Midwest's vast geography, with its Great Lakes, National Parks, and all four seasons on display throughout the year, offers retirees so many experiences that other parts of the country can't match. The only problem is choosing where in the Midwest you want to retire, but we're here to save the day. Focusing on towns away from the bright lights of the bigger cities, we've put together a collection of destinations scattered throughout the eight states of the Midwest that offer a unique experience while allowing you to appreciate the daily joy of your retirement. From the Great Lakes States to western South Dakota and down to southern Missouri, these are some of the underrated towns that are good for you and your budget.