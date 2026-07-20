Between Springfield And Branson Is Missouri's Ozarks Getaway With Local Eats And A Cozy Downtown

The Ozarks region — a rugged landscape that straddles most of Missouri, Arkansas, and parts of both Oklahoma and Illinois — is steeped in folklore and history, and it's also a patchwork of forested ridges and river valleys that beckon travelers to explore them. However, in this area, there's also a sleepy town called Ozark that took its name from the surrounding mountain range. Squeezed between the Ozark Mountains and the winding bends of the Finley River, the rural town of Ozark is little more than a speck on the map, but it's a charming destination.

The Finley River splits Ozark into two segments: a quiet residential area in the north and a downtown core in the south. Smack dab in the middle of downtown Ozark is Ozark Square, an unassuming yet peaceful area whose centerpiece is a stately brick courthouse. On the manicured lawn that surrounds the structure, you'll find a gazebo and picnic tables that offer an inviting spot to rest or eat. Outside the square are rows of brick storefronts with colorful awnings. Tall, leafy trees add a pop of greenery to the paved footpaths that loop around the square.

Right on the riverbank is Finley River Park. Here, anglers can bring their rods to reel in bass and bluegill, and paddlers are also free to launch kayaks or canoes into the water. Meanwhile, winding dirt trails through grassy fields and tree canopies lead hikers into the embrace of Ozark's natural sights. Once you get hungry after a stroll, you can choose from a smattering of local eateries in town. Ozark is about a 30-minute drive from both downtown Springfield and the city of Branson.