Michigan's Unique Festival Full Of Bavarian Charm Pours Out Beer, Music, And Old-World Cheer In This Quaint Town

With an official keg tapping happening at 6:30 p.m. on the first day of the festival, first and foremost, expect beer, beer, and more beer. Munich's Oktoberfest is sponsored by its local breweries, and Frankenmuth's doppelgänger event also has a Munich brewery, Hofbräuhaus, as its sponsor, ever since it first started exporting its suds to the United States in 1997. Authentic German beers Hofbräu Original and Hofbräu Oktoberfest (along with interloper Labatt Blue), are available by the glass, pitcher, and liter throughout the event, perfect for washing down German fare such as bratwurst, German cold plates, frankfurters, and Bavarian pretzels.

A variety of German and German-inspired bands provide music in the pavilion continuously throughout the four days, trading off sets every 45 minutes or so. Not to be missed is the annual Wiener Dog Race, which typically takes place at noon on the Saturday of the event. Those who register their pups get two free tickets to Oktoberfest, and trophies are awarded to the winners in each race heat, as well as for best dressed, smallest, and fattest — not to be confused with fastest — and king and queen weiners that are dressed in traditional Bavarian attire.

Tickets to Frankenmuth's Oktoberfest are $10 per person, per day, and kids under 15 years of age are welcome for free. Soft drinks are also available. Sunday, the final day of the event, is free for everyone.