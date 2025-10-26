Michigan's Unique Festival Full Of Bavarian Charm Pours Out Beer, Music, And Old-World Cheer In This Quaint Town
Germany's Oktoberfest is a legendary annual event, taking place in Munich, the European gem that's considered the world's most walkable city. But for those who can't make travel to Europe a reality this year, you don't have to go quite that far for a wunderbar taste of Bavarian culture and traditional festivities. Frankenmuth, Michigan, the scenic, walkable town that is the Midwest's Little Bavaria, also holds an annual Oktoberfest, serving up beer, music, and old-world cheer in its quaint environs.
It is the first Oktoberfest celebration outside of Munich to be sanctioned by Munich's mayor and the German Parliament. Celebrating its 36th year, next year's 2026 Frankenmuth Oktoberfest will take place from September 17 to 20 at Harvey Kern Pavilion in Heritage Park. And yes, just like its namesake, Frankenmuth's Oktoberfest transpires mostly in September to allow for better weather (also timed to Munich's Oktoberfest, the dates for Frankenmuth's festival are fixed through 2040). If you're keen to raise a stein and get your polka on domestically, here's everything you need to know about attending Frankenmuth's Oktoberfest celebration.
What to expect at Michigan's Oktoberfest
With an official keg tapping happening at 6:30 p.m. on the first day of the festival, first and foremost, expect beer, beer, and more beer. Munich's Oktoberfest is sponsored by its local breweries, and Frankenmuth's doppelgänger event also has a Munich brewery, Hofbräuhaus, as its sponsor, ever since it first started exporting its suds to the United States in 1997. Authentic German beers Hofbräu Original and Hofbräu Oktoberfest (along with interloper Labatt Blue), are available by the glass, pitcher, and liter throughout the event, perfect for washing down German fare such as bratwurst, German cold plates, frankfurters, and Bavarian pretzels.
A variety of German and German-inspired bands provide music in the pavilion continuously throughout the four days, trading off sets every 45 minutes or so. Not to be missed is the annual Wiener Dog Race, which typically takes place at noon on the Saturday of the event. Those who register their pups get two free tickets to Oktoberfest, and trophies are awarded to the winners in each race heat, as well as for best dressed, smallest, and fattest — not to be confused with fastest — and king and queen weiners that are dressed in traditional Bavarian attire.
Tickets to Frankenmuth's Oktoberfest are $10 per person, per day, and kids under 15 years of age are welcome for free. Soft drinks are also available. Sunday, the final day of the event, is free for everyone.
Getting to Frankenmuth and where to stay during Oktoberfest
If you've never been there, Frankenmuth's Oktoberfest is the perfect time to head into Michigan's thumb. Frankenmuth is located about 100 miles north of Detroit Metropolitan Airport, and about 80 miles northeast of Lansing. The closest regional airports are in Saginaw, which is about a 40-minute drive, or Flint, at 30 minutes. A $10 shuttle to and from the festival runs from Frankenmuth's and nearby Birch Run's hotels.
If it's anything like Munich's Oktoberfest (and all signs suggest that it is), you'll want to book a hotel early for your stay in Frankenmuth during Oktoberfest. The average price per night for a stay in Frankenmuth during Oktoberfest is over $300. The town boasts a number of hotels and lodges, including both branded properties such as the Marriott and Holiday Inn Express, and local spots with Bavarian charm such as the Bavarian Inn Lodge, Zehnder's Splash Village, and the Marv Herzog Hotel. If you missed Oktoberfest, don't worry. Frankenmuth offers Bavarian charm year-round.