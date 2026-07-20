Forget Golfing At Pebble Beach, California's Underrated Course Has Cheaper Prices, Shops, And Nearby Camping

Stretching across California's Pacific coastline, Pebble Beach Golf Links in Monterey is a dream playground for any golfer, whether pro or amateur. With greens on a high cliffside and bunkers in the middle of fairways, the course is a testament to the challenges (and beauty) that can come along with golfing. However, sites like this also take a whopping bite out of your wallet. Green fees here currently cost at least $695, and if you want to reserve tee time more than 24 hours in advance, you'll need to stay a minimum of two nights at one of the Pebble Beach resorts — and those typically cost well over $1,000 a night.

There is, however, a way to play golf in California without putting a dent in your savings or sacrificing seaside views. Just two and a half hours south of Pebble Beach lies the waterfront Morro Bay Golf Course. This hilly, tree-lined course promises ocean and bay views from each of its 18 holes, and it also offers a driving range, club rentals, and an on-site bar and grill. It's modestly priced at $60 during the week and $75 on weekends, and golf carts are an additional $24 per rider.

Since the course is part of Morro Bay State Park, you'll have easy access to overnight accommodations nearby. More than 140 pitches for tents and RVs are available at the park, all of which include picnic tables and fire rings. These spots start at $35 a night and are reservable on ReserveCalifornia, but they get snatched up quickly; as of this writing, weekend nights are fully booked for the next three months. Plan in advance so you can enjoy the park's volcanic peaks, trails, and lagoon.