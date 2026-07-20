Forget Golfing At Pebble Beach, California's Underrated Course Has Cheaper Prices, Shops, And Nearby Camping
Stretching across California's Pacific coastline, Pebble Beach Golf Links in Monterey is a dream playground for any golfer, whether pro or amateur. With greens on a high cliffside and bunkers in the middle of fairways, the course is a testament to the challenges (and beauty) that can come along with golfing. However, sites like this also take a whopping bite out of your wallet. Green fees here currently cost at least $695, and if you want to reserve tee time more than 24 hours in advance, you'll need to stay a minimum of two nights at one of the Pebble Beach resorts — and those typically cost well over $1,000 a night.
There is, however, a way to play golf in California without putting a dent in your savings or sacrificing seaside views. Just two and a half hours south of Pebble Beach lies the waterfront Morro Bay Golf Course. This hilly, tree-lined course promises ocean and bay views from each of its 18 holes, and it also offers a driving range, club rentals, and an on-site bar and grill. It's modestly priced at $60 during the week and $75 on weekends, and golf carts are an additional $24 per rider.
Since the course is part of Morro Bay State Park, you'll have easy access to overnight accommodations nearby. More than 140 pitches for tents and RVs are available at the park, all of which include picnic tables and fire rings. These spots start at $35 a night and are reservable on ReserveCalifornia, but they get snatched up quickly; as of this writing, weekend nights are fully booked for the next three months. Plan in advance so you can enjoy the park's volcanic peaks, trails, and lagoon.
Shop and dine on the waterfront in Morro Bay
After golf, enjoy taking pictures or going shopping along Morro Bay's Embarcadero, the southernmost point of which is hardly a 5-minute drive (or 30-minute walk) away from the course. You can find chewy sweets that come in gluten- and dairy-free form at Carousel Taffy, which offers dozens upon dozens of flavor options. At The Garden Gallery, you'll find a meticulously curated indoor and outdoor plant emporium featuring creatively potted greenery in furnished rooms filled with candles, glassware, artwork, and all kinds of decor. For those new to the budget-friendly California vacation destination of Morro Bay, don't miss seeing Morro Rock. A sight that towers 576 feet high in the harbor, it makes for an apt photographic subject — as do the adorable otters you can spot lounging in the water.
The charming downtown area of Morro Bay also beckons visitors with a few choice specialty stores. Shoppers tout the wide selection of affordable used jeans, accessories, shirts, and dresses at Thriftide. "My entire wardrobe is basically from this awesome store," wrote one reviewer on Yelp, who also stated that "[the clothes here] are up to date, clean, and [cute]." You can also find a good read or two in the narrow aisles of Coalesce Bookstore, which is piled high with books new and used alike. You'll also find a unique little garden wedding chapel at this store, should you want to tie the knot with someone while you're here.
There's much fun to be had in Morro Bay, but when it comes to the golf course, there are a few things you need to know before teeing off. Some hazards include coastal fog, swirling winds, elevated tee boxes, and uphill fairways. The course also slopes downward toward the water, which means the greens here can break fast directly into the ocean. One Tripadvisor player compared the experience to that of a carnival fun house with angled floors. "Bring your 'A' game, and if you don't have one, bring a tranquilizer," the reviewer joked. On the flip side, though, others note the course's overall popularity, slow play time on weekends, and encouraging morning tee times.