Between Jacksonville And Tampa Is Florida's Scenic Wetland Preserve With Boardwalk Trails And Unique Wildlife

You don't have to trudge very far to find some great water views in Florida. Aside from the seemingly endless stretches of beaches that hug the coastline, the place is home to more patches of wetlands than just about anywhere else in the country. Sweetwater Wetlands Park, up in the north-central part of the state, is definitely easy on the eyes.

The nature preserve spans more than 125 acres in the southern part of Gainesville and is threaded with marsh-lined trails and scenic boardwalks. The scenery here speaks for itself, with expansive marshes and abundant wildlife creating a peaceful setting. Take it from one visitor, who wrote in a Google review that there are "no words to describe this beautiful property, [it's] so well maintained," adding that travelers should "enjoy the adventure."

Sweetwater Wetlands Park may look all natural, but it's actually man-made. The protected area was created in 2015 as a stormwater treatment facility to purify water from the Sweetwater Branch creek, which begins in Gainesville and winds through the preserve before flowing into the surrounding lands. More than a decade after its founding, the wetlands park is now home to a plethora of unique wildlife. Bring along a pair of binoculars and a camera because you never know what kinds of Florida critters are bound to cross your path.