Between Branson And Tulsa Is Arkansas' Fast Growing City With Easy Access To The Ozarks
Compared to other states, Arkansas is often overlooked as a travel destination. Beyond the Ozarks and Little Rock, the Natural State may not seem like a top vacation choice. However, if you look at the northwestern corner, you'll discover an up-and-coming region that is actually home to the state's fastest-growing city in 2025, as reported by Talk Business & Politics: Centerton.
Given the city's location about two hours east of Tulsa and west of Branson, it makes sense that it would be a popular spot for both visitors and new residents. The influx of new people is also helping put Centerton on the map with delicious foodie-centric restaurants and scenic parks. The city is also a great home base for exploring natural areas within the Ozarks, such as Beaver Lake to the east, the Ozark National Forest to the south, or Table Rock Lake to the north.
So, while most travelers may ignore this part of Arkansas, it might be time to add Centerton and the surrounding area to your itinerary. Here's what makes Centerton worth adding to your itinerary.
What to expect when visiting Centerton, Arkansas
Before we dive into modern-day Centerton, let's take a quick look back at the city's history. It's a relatively new city, having been incorporated in 1914. Interestingly, the name refers to its location at the center of Benton County. For a while, Centerton held the unofficial title of "Apple Capital of the World" (according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas) thanks to its apple production and the fact that Centerton apples won top honors at the 1900 World's Fair in Paris. Unfortunately, diseases devastated apple production and the Great Depression caused Centerton to shrink considerably during the mid-1900s. However, it has since bounced back and become a hotspot, outpacing its neighbor Bentonville, a city known as the "Mountain Biking Capital of the World."
These days, apples aren't a big draw anymore, but food is still an integral part of Centerton's appeal. If you're a foodie, you'll appreciate being able to travel the world on your plate in this small corner of the Natural State. One of the best places to sample different cuisines is at the Centerton Food Trucks Park, where you can order dishes from various trucks and eat at colorful picnic tables. You can also find other food trucks around town, such as Ameerah's Kitchen or Desi Bites, specializing in Pakistani and Indian cuisine. If you prefer a more traditional restaurant setting, Takashi Hibachi and Sushi provides Japanese dishes in a casual and colorful setting. Or, if you prefer Mexican food, you can enjoy Tex-Mex at El Farolito.
Planning an Ozark vacation in Centerton
Around these parts, the closest major travel hub is the Tulsa International Airport (TUL), one of many airports across America joining the wholesome trend of offering therapy animals. The airport is just under two hours from Centerton. However, if you're able to find a flight to the Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA), it's only about 15 minutes south of town. Although Centerton is on the rise, it doesn't have any hotels, so you'll need to stay in nearby cities like Bentonville or Rogers. There are also numerous vacation rentals in the area, including a few within Centerton itself.
Beyond eating, Centerton also has a relatively robust parks department. The main park is McKissic Station Park, which offers the most amenities. There's a playground, a splash pad, and access to McKissic Creek and Lake Centerton. While fishing is allowed in the lake, swimming is not, so plan accordingly. It also features a walking trail and a disc golf course. If you like fishing, you can also visit Harvest Street Park, which has a small pond. The newest addition to Centerton, though, is Cornerwoods Park, which is fully wheelchair-accessible and includes a BMX bike trail and ramp course as well as a brand-new playground.
As we mentioned, Centerton can also serve well as a base camp for exploring the Ozarks and the rest of this corner of Arkansas. For example, Beaver Lake to the east is a fabulous option if you love water sports, swimming, and camping. Or, you can check out nearby attractions, such as the Walmart Museum in Bentonville or the Walmart AMP (Arkansas Music Pavilion) in Rogers, which hosts live concerts and events throughout the year. Finally, you can drive about 20 minutes north and visit Gravette, a perfect day-trip stop for sweet treats and family fun.