Between Branson And Tulsa Is Arkansas' Fast Growing City With Easy Access To The Ozarks

Compared to other states, Arkansas is often overlooked as a travel destination. Beyond the Ozarks and Little Rock, the Natural State may not seem like a top vacation choice. However, if you look at the northwestern corner, you'll discover an up-and-coming region that is actually home to the state's fastest-growing city in 2025, as reported by Talk Business & Politics: Centerton.

Given the city's location about two hours east of Tulsa and west of Branson, it makes sense that it would be a popular spot for both visitors and new residents. The influx of new people is also helping put Centerton on the map with delicious foodie-centric restaurants and scenic parks. The city is also a great home base for exploring natural areas within the Ozarks, such as Beaver Lake to the east, the Ozark National Forest to the south, or Table Rock Lake to the north.

So, while most travelers may ignore this part of Arkansas, it might be time to add Centerton and the surrounding area to your itinerary. Here's what makes Centerton worth adding to your itinerary.