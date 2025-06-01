Airports Across America That Are Following The Wholesome Trend Of Therapy Animals

We've all been there. Struggling to lug around a cumbersome suitcase while trying to stay calm through dense airport crowds and desperately searching for your gate before becoming late for your flight. In that type of environment, it can feel impossible to stop the stress from wearing you down. While the airport is an undeniably anxiety-inducing place to be, many terminals are trying to implement amenities to help ease traveler's distress at least a little bit.

One of the cutest and most unexpected of these services is therapy animals. Furry friends have the natural ability to put a smile on people's faces even in the most trying of times, but there is actually scientific evidence to support that a dose of puppy love can have incredible health benefits. Studies have found that just a bit of quality time playing with animals can improve your mood, lower the hormone that indicates stress called cortisol, and even reduce blood pressure.

All of these effects can be extremely valuable for overwhelmed passengers at the airport. That's why it's becoming much more common to come across pooches on duty at the terminal. In fact, these major airports in the United States have already developed successful therapy animal programs featuring dogs, cats, rabbits, and even a pig to brighten each passenger's day and make air travel feel less daunting.