Halfway Between Baltimore And Philly Is Pennsylvania's Former Mining Site That's Now A Scenic Park With Trails

Pennsylvania's rich industrial history is an intrinsic part of America's growth, yet much of that industry is now gone as progress continues. You can see some of its remnants at Nottingham County Park in southeastern Pennsylvania. Mining ruins rest in a beautiful parkland strewn with hiking trails that pass by historical landmarks, offering an intriguing blend of nature and history.

Its 731 acres include a generous selection of amenities, including accessible playgrounds, covered picnic spots, and areas for games and sports, according to Chester County. It has even enjoyed the status of being a National Natural Landmark since 2008. This scenic park is especially vibrant in the fall when its trees exhibit hues of rust and gold.

Small, tree-lined lakes and ponds are tucked away to get some fishing in, although they are only for catch and release of bluegill and bass, according to Chester County Parks and Preservation. Ducks and turtles languidly paddle and laze about in the water, and creeks trickle through the greenery, adding to the calm beauty of the park. Visitors can find it nearly equidistant from Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI) and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), driving just over an hour either way.