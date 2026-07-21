America's Best Resort Of 2026 Is A West Coast Getaway With A Vibrant Food Culture And Wine Country Views
The winegrowing region of Northern California has yet another reason to raise a glass, and it's all thanks to one particular luxury hotel property that opened its doors in September 2025. Travel + Leisure just released their 2026 World's Best Awards, an annual reader-based ranking of the top destinations and brands in hospitality, aviation, cruising, and more that are captivating today's travelers. This year's best resorts span 35 countries and feature everything from a luxe safari lodge in South Africa to a high-elevation desert stay in Chile with your very own private guide. Among them, an impressive 14 of the 100 properties on the list can be found in the United States. The designation of America's best resort of 2026 goes to California wine country's very own Appellation Healdsburg.
What does it take to be considered a top resort? It's not about a premium price tag or exclusive access for the lucky few. Per Travel+Leisure, this year's top-ranked resorts all boast unmatched service coupled with "rich backstory, entrancing interiors." At Appellation Healdsburg, it's not hard to see how this property fits the bill. Part of the Appellation Hotels portfolio, Appellation Healdsburg is the brainchild of two hospitality legends: Charlie Palmer, a James Beard award-winning chef with more than 20 Michelin stars, and Christopher Hunsberger, the former chief people officer for the Four Seasons. Together, they've envisioned not just a place to sleep, but a Sonoma County culinary destination in its own right. As one of the few resorts on Travel+Leisure's list to win in multiple categories (#1 in the U.S. and #1 in California), and considering they've only been in business for less than 12 months, it appears they've quickly and definitively delivered on that promise.
What to expect at Sonoma County's luxury culinary hotel
Travelers flock to Sonoma County because it is one of California's ultimate wine getaways with an impressive culinary scene. A stay at Appellation Healdsburg reflects this culinary sense of place, with the resort offering guests the opportunity to enjoy local wines, ingredients grown onsite, and what one Travel+Leisure editor praises as "a level of hospitality that rivals that of a hotel charging four figures per night."
As for the nuts and bolts, Appellation Healdsburg is a 108-room property set on 8.5 acres with scenic wine country views in Northern Sonoma County. You'll find much of what you'd expect of a luxury property here, like a cozy, contemporary vibe, two onsite pools, a spa, a Charlie Palmer restaurant, and a rooftop bar. But it's what you don't expect that makes this property a memorable stay for foodies. Take, for instance, the amuse-bouche upon arrival, or how the property brings the region's best wines to you with weekly winemaker tastings. The simple fact that a butcher block island and wine fridge have replaced the traditional check-in counter is yet another testament to their attention to detail.
As for the property's onsite dining options, Appellation Healdsburg's culinary program features two offerings: a signature restaurant by the name of Folia, and an upscale rooftop eatery called Andy's Beeline. Within the first year of operation, Folia has already amassed 4.5 stars on Google, with lots of reviews celebrating the menu and the chance to meet Charlie Palmer himself. Of the experience, one diner stated, "...stunning ambiance, a menu that mostly delivers on its promises, and a location practically begging to be your next friends' night out. Get there before everyone else catches on."
Planning your visit to Healdsburg
The chance to experience America's best resort of 2026 for yourself is reason enough to visit Sonoma County, but your trip shouldn't end there. Guests staying at Appellation Healdsburg are encouraged to explore the underrated California wine town of Healdsburg itself, with bicycles, car transport, and a concierge at the ready to provide insider recommendations and tips. With strong ties to the local community, the resort's onsite team is often able to help guests with some of the most coveted restaurant reservations and wine tasting appointments in the region, an amenity that comes in handy for epicureans seeking to experience the best of the best.
Travelers should visit downtown Healdsburg to experience everything from casual boutiques and tasting rooms to Michelin-star restaurants. Beyond the downtown area, Healdsburg sits at the intersection of three different and equally important wine regions: Russian River Valley, Dry Creek Valley, and Alexander Valley. As such, winery visits and tasting tours are a must.