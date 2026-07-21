America's Best Resort Of 2026 Is A West Coast Getaway With A Vibrant Food Culture And Wine Country Views

The winegrowing region of Northern California has yet another reason to raise a glass, and it's all thanks to one particular luxury hotel property that opened its doors in September 2025. Travel + Leisure just released their 2026 World's Best Awards, an annual reader-based ranking of the top destinations and brands in hospitality, aviation, cruising, and more that are captivating today's travelers. This year's best resorts span 35 countries and feature everything from a luxe safari lodge in South Africa to a high-elevation desert stay in Chile with your very own private guide. Among them, an impressive 14 of the 100 properties on the list can be found in the United States. The designation of America's best resort of 2026 goes to California wine country's very own Appellation Healdsburg.

What does it take to be considered a top resort? It's not about a premium price tag or exclusive access for the lucky few. Per Travel+Leisure, this year's top-ranked resorts all boast unmatched service coupled with "rich backstory, entrancing interiors." At Appellation Healdsburg, it's not hard to see how this property fits the bill. Part of the Appellation Hotels portfolio, Appellation Healdsburg is the brainchild of two hospitality legends: Charlie Palmer, a James Beard award-winning chef with more than 20 Michelin stars, and Christopher Hunsberger, the former chief people officer for the Four Seasons. Together, they've envisioned not just a place to sleep, but a Sonoma County culinary destination in its own right. As one of the few resorts on Travel+Leisure's list to win in multiple categories (#1 in the U.S. and #1 in California), and considering they've only been in business for less than 12 months, it appears they've quickly and definitively delivered on that promise.