Napa Valley Or Sonoma: Which California Wine Escape Is The Ultimate Getaway?

Some of California's best wines, and even the world's, are coming out of Northern California. This has been the case for decades, thanks in part to the Judgment of Paris. In 1976, California wines were blind tested against some of the best French wines, and Napa Valley wines won for best red and white. This came as a huge surprise, and it really helped put California wines on the map.

50 years later, Napa Valley has firmly established itself as a renowned wine country getaway. However, Napa's not the only major player. Sonoma Valley, just to the west of Napa, is also a celebrated wine region. Separated by the Mayacamas Mountains, both regions are less than two hour's drive from San Francisco (barring traffic). Both are great destinations. I lived in California for over a decade, and I've visited both valleys many times. Both have lots of wineries, fantastic restaurants, great hotels, hot springs, and even hot air balloon rides — all the things you could want in a wine country getaway.

If you only have limited time, like a weekend, you'll want to focus on just one of the regions. But which one? Broadly speaking, you're choosing the vibe, since both valleys are beautiful and have good wine. For something more internationally prestigious with renowned restaurants, but higher prices, go to Napa. For something more relaxed, a bit more rustic, comparably less expensive, but still with the features you want in wine country, visit Sonoma. Here's what to know about the highlights (and some of the downsides) of both regions to see which one matches how you like to travel and what you're looking for in your wine country getaway.