'Britain's Worst City' Is An Underrated Seaside Gem For Active Lifestyle, Vibrant Culture, And History

The United Kingdom has so many destination-worthy cities, so why would anyone want to take a trip to a place the Telegraph calls "Britain's worst city?" The British newspaper ranked Great Britain's 20 largest cities in terms of tourist appeal, and coming in dead last was the city of Southampton thanks to what the Telegraph called its "very limited cultural offerings." The city is not found on many tourist radars, so this underrating of the city actually makes it a prime destination to get away from the masses staring at Big Ben and experience more of what the UK has to offer.

Southampton has plenty for visitors to see and do. Outdoor gear company Blacks surveyed the country on access to outdoor activities and found Southampton to be the most active city in the UK. The survey looked at activity opportunities like parks, trails, and sports complexes, and Southampton has 19.90 per 100,000 people, the highest rate among UK cities surveyed. For those looking to experience the culture, the city has everything from Monets and Renoirs at the Southampton City Art Gallery to contemporary exhibitions from emerging artists at the John Hansard Gallery.

The city's history runs deep — from well-preserved 12th century town walls to the Titanic and many eras in between. The Tudor House and Garden was built in the early 1500s and is now a museum that houses artifacts of Southampton history from the last 800 years. The ruins of a house built in the 1180s showcase one of the few remaining pieces of Norman architecture. Fans of Jane Austen can follow a self-guided tour around the city to see locations where the author lived and visited. With its location along the southern coast where the River Itchen meets the sea, its little wonder people have lived here since the Stone Age.