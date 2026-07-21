'Britain's Worst City' Is An Underrated Seaside Gem For Active Lifestyle, Vibrant Culture, And History
The United Kingdom has so many destination-worthy cities, so why would anyone want to take a trip to a place the Telegraph calls "Britain's worst city?" The British newspaper ranked Great Britain's 20 largest cities in terms of tourist appeal, and coming in dead last was the city of Southampton thanks to what the Telegraph called its "very limited cultural offerings." The city is not found on many tourist radars, so this underrating of the city actually makes it a prime destination to get away from the masses staring at Big Ben and experience more of what the UK has to offer.
Southampton has plenty for visitors to see and do. Outdoor gear company Blacks surveyed the country on access to outdoor activities and found Southampton to be the most active city in the UK. The survey looked at activity opportunities like parks, trails, and sports complexes, and Southampton has 19.90 per 100,000 people, the highest rate among UK cities surveyed. For those looking to experience the culture, the city has everything from Monets and Renoirs at the Southampton City Art Gallery to contemporary exhibitions from emerging artists at the John Hansard Gallery.
The city's history runs deep — from well-preserved 12th century town walls to the Titanic and many eras in between. The Tudor House and Garden was built in the early 1500s and is now a museum that houses artifacts of Southampton history from the last 800 years. The ruins of a house built in the 1180s showcase one of the few remaining pieces of Norman architecture. Fans of Jane Austen can follow a self-guided tour around the city to see locations where the author lived and visited. With its location along the southern coast where the River Itchen meets the sea, its little wonder people have lived here since the Stone Age.
Getting active on your visit to Southampton
Southampton's theater scene is diverse. Catch touring West End productions, comedians, and bands, along with new works from local writers and performers, all performing in or around Guildhall Square, the city's cultural center. The Stage Door is the home of the city's Fringe shows. Nearby Mayflower Studios produces plays and performances on its three stages, and the bigger Mayflower Theatre close by hosts large touring acts.
These days Southampton is the UK's leading cruise port (the world's first gluten-free cruise departs from here in 2028), but the most famous ship to launch from here was the ill-fated Titanic. Learn the story of Southampton's historic role at the SeaCity Museum, also found at Guildhall Square (along with the John Hansard Gallery). Explore an interactive model of the Titanic and artifacts recovered from the ship, along with other pieces from Southampton's ancient history.
The city may be on the water, but it's not known for beaches. (If you're looking for beaches, try nearby Sandbanks beach in Poole.) Still, the city takes advantage of its coastal location with sailing, canoeing, kayaking, and motorboating. The Southampton Water Activities Center has two-hour paddleboarding sessions on the River Itchen for paddle-curious travelers. They'll supply all the gear — just pack a swimsuit, towel, and shoes you can get wet. For visitors who want an engine and someone else to drive, Powerboat Days is a luxury speedboat charter company with 5 stars on Tripadvisor, departing from Ocean Village Marina.
If you like staying active on land while you travel, you can walk along the river on the Itchen Navigation Heritage Trail. Connecting Southampton to Winchester, the trail follows a canal for over 12 miles. You can do it as an out-and-back, or take the roughly 20-minute train ride back. While in Winchester, make a stop at The Great Hall, a part of the castle built by William the Conqueror that houses the legendary Round Table of Arthurian lore.
How to Get to Southampton and Where to Stay
Since Southampton is only about a 90-minute train ride from London, it's an easy journey for a day trip or a longer stay. Trains regularly run from Waterloo station on the South Western Railway line. Flying into London Heathrow Airport (LHR)? National Express has regular buses departing from the airport to Southampton. Heathrow is one of Europe's most stressful airports – but fortunately you can fly into Southampton Airport (SOU) from international and domestic destinations.
If you're staying before a cruise, there are several hotels well positioned near the ports. The luxe Southampton Harbour Hotel & Spa is a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice for 2026 — it's built to look like a cruise ship itself, and it juts out over the water with the best views in town. The more affordable Moxy Southampton is a 3-star hotel just a little further from the water, closer to the central district and right down the street from Westquay shopping center — a modern mall built beside the historic medieval city wall where you can catch an outdoor concert or enjoy its lively dining scene. A true budget hotel with 4.2 stars on Google, the Premier Inn Southampton (Cumberland Place) conveniently sits right on Watts Park and is just a five-minute walk from Guildhall Square.