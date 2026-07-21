New York City's Once-Viral Immersive Attraction That's Still Worth A Visit Today

Viral sensations, per their nature, tend to blow up one day and disappear the next. As one old British saying goes: "Today's news is tomorrow's chip paper." This applies to attractions as much as it does to celebrity news, events, and scandals. Once-famous attractions have even disappeared entirely, such as Dublin Writers Museum in Ireland and The Underground Museum in Los Angeles. However, one previously viral immersive attraction in New York City has done anything but vanish, and it still warrants a visit today. Mercer Labs, an interactive art and technology museum that opened right on Valentine's Day in 2024, was the key talking point in numerous viral TikTok videos throughout 2025. Prominent publications like Time Out, Downtown Alliance, and Dwell have also covered its emergence in the NYC museum scene.

Many people have gravitated toward the attraction for its selfie opportunities, as highlighted in some TikToks. CNET's official TikTok account even posted a video showcasing Mercer Labs' temporary exhibition of a popular manga and anime series, One Piece. The hype was, as they say, real. Although the explosive interest has died down since 2025, Mercer Labs remains a worthwhile visit today, provided you approach it as an immersive experience rather than as a traditional museum.

One user on the r/AskNYC subreddit called it a "glorified light show" that serves more so as TikTok or Instagram material than as a bona fide artistic experience. However, another said they'd "found value in Mercer Labs" and had never seen so many "[full-room] visual and audio experiences" before. Writer Will Allstetter, who covered Mercer Labs for Dwell in December 2024, called it "an architectural and technological feat" that "fails as a museum but does immersion well." While it's not a typical museum experience, Mercer Labs can be enjoyed as its own unique offering by anyone interested in new media installations.