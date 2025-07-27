One Of New York's Most Underrated Dining Scenes Is Hiding Out In This Famous Historic District
As the myth goes, the island of Manhattan was purchased from the Lenape people by the Dutch for the equivalent of $1,000 in today's currency. The site of this purchase is said to be at Peter Minuit Plaza — what is now South and Whitehall Streets — or in Bowling Green, both of which make up what was once the New Amsterdam colony in what is now Manhattan's Financial District.
While southern Manhattan is no longer part of the Netherlands, FiDi — as the locals call the neighborhood — retains elements of the old colony. Stone Street, for example, is a cobblestone pedestrian-only zone full of outdoor eateries that's much narrower compared to Manhattan's northern areas. The buildings seem to tower over passersby, and two known businesses — Stone Street Tavern and Ulysses' Folkhouse — still stand where they were founded over two centuries ago. All of which speaks to how FiDi merges New York City's origin story with the countless other tales that pulse through its streets today.
During the day, FiDi is electric thanks to the finance professionals who jolt from the subways to their offices. It is America's financial heart, after all — where Goldman Sachs and the New York Stock Exchange are headquartered. But at night, FiDi decelerates and the streets quiet down — with the only sounds resonating from the booming restaurants located on the corners, the middle of the block, or high up in the skyscrapers. It's easy to paint FiDi as just another neighborhood where finance suits go to work. However, its Michelin restaurants, local joints, and food halls are all great reasons to explore the area more.
Where to eat in the Financial District
In 1837, a local spot opened up on Beaver and William Streets and has remained there ever since: Delmonico's. It claims to be America's first fine dining establishment, and is often mentioned in blogs, TripAdvisor, and Yelp for good reason. Its signature Delmonico Steak is cooked with the highest quality beef, and the Delmonico's Royal Eggs Benedict is made with poached duck egg, king crab, and lobster terrine. The private dining rooms are lavish, making it a must for visitors who want to travel back to old New York.
Up William Street from Delmonico's is the iconic Art Deco tower. Here, you'll find two Michelin-starred restaurants — including one of five affordable Michelin-starred restaurants in the city. On the ground floor there's Crown Shy. Its modern dining room, marble floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows invoke an elegant atmosphere, much like its food. Start with the white bean hummus served with puff bread and 'nduja, and then order the grilled chicken, tastefully marinated with citrus, and served with their signature hot sauce.
From there, take the elevator up to the 62nd floor and walk out onto Saga's, a restaurant with stunning views of the Manhattan and Brooklyn skylines. Saga's cuisine is inspired by European techniques and a diverse food scene. Eat at a table, or — if you're part of a larger group — book a semi-private chef's experience in the Solarium to enjoy even more dynamic views of the city. We recommend you order the madai crusted with shredded potatoes, or the seared scallops imported from Hokkaido, Japan, while feeling on top of the world.
Grabbing a drink after your meal
Beyond that, there are many more places to eat around FiDi — like Carne Mare, an Italian chophouse Michelin restaurant, or the Gansevoort Liberty Market, a food hall with various lunch spots, smoothie stands, and cafés to choose from. Bagel lovers can head directly to Liberty Bagels, home to the famous Rainbow Bagel, for a local treat.
That said, no matter where you choose to refuel, the truth is that no dining experience in New York City would be complete without getting a drink afterward. To enjoy a quality nightcap, head over to The Dead Rabbit — a three-story joint with a taproom, serving vintage cocktails and bottled punch. Similarly, The Malt House is a cozy spot that's often described as swanky with craft beers and cocktails. Finally, Clinton Hall has huge board games to play, sports on the TV, and an extensive craft beer menu for something a little more laid-back.
Although New York City can feel like a daunting place to explore, there's plenty to see and do in FiDi. Once you're done, you can venture further out to explore the rest of the city. Including places like Washington Heights, an overlooked neighborhood featuring grand architecture, lively streets, and tasty eats.