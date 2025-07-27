One Of New York's Most Underrated Dining Scenes Is Hiding Out In This Famous Historic District

As the myth goes, the island of Manhattan was purchased from the Lenape people by the Dutch for the equivalent of $1,000 in today's currency. The site of this purchase is said to be at Peter Minuit Plaza — what is now South and Whitehall Streets — or in Bowling Green, both of which make up what was once the New Amsterdam colony in what is now Manhattan's Financial District.

While southern Manhattan is no longer part of the Netherlands, FiDi — as the locals call the neighborhood — retains elements of the old colony. Stone Street, for example, is a cobblestone pedestrian-only zone full of outdoor eateries that's much narrower compared to Manhattan's northern areas. The buildings seem to tower over passersby, and two known businesses — Stone Street Tavern and Ulysses' Folkhouse — still stand where they were founded over two centuries ago. All of which speaks to how FiDi merges New York City's origin story with the countless other tales that pulse through its streets today.

During the day, FiDi is electric thanks to the finance professionals who jolt from the subways to their offices. It is America's financial heart, after all — where Goldman Sachs and the New York Stock Exchange are headquartered. But at night, FiDi decelerates and the streets quiet down — with the only sounds resonating from the booming restaurants located on the corners, the middle of the block, or high up in the skyscrapers. It's easy to paint FiDi as just another neighborhood where finance suits go to work. However, its Michelin restaurants, local joints, and food halls are all great reasons to explore the area more.