Just Outside Little Rock Is Arkansas' Historic Town With A Unique State Park, Museum, And Outdoor Fun

Most travelers looking for hidden gems in Arkansas might encounter the same names on typical lists, such as Hot Springs National Park, Eureka Springs, and other scenic attractions. But if you want to visit a niche destination, you won't have to venture out too far from Little Rock. Just east of the Arkansas capital is a little community that's humble in size, but rich in history. Named for early settler John Scott, who arrived in 1844, the community grew around the fertile farmland of the Arkansas River and became known for its cotton plantations. You can learn about its role in cotton farming at the Plantation Agriculture Museum and the Scott Plantation Settlement.

Scott's origins, however, extend far beyond its agricultural community period. In fact, the historic town was once an ancient Plum Bayou Native American mound settlement. More than a thousand years ago, the Plum Bayou people built complex earthwork mounds, with one reaching nearly 50 feet tall. You can view these at the unique Plum Bayou Mounds Archeological State Park, dating back to the years between 650 and 1050 A.D. Whether you're interested in its agricultural past or indigenous history, this pocket-sized town's millennia-old heritage boasts several key eras worth discovering.

Beyond its historic sites, Scott also offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation. You can take advantage of fishing and camping at Willow Beach Park, situated along the Arkansas River. Moreover, there's boating, wildlife watching, picnicking, and other pastimes on the riverfront. Since Scott is located outside Little Rock — only a 20-minute drive away — you can easily plan a day trip. If you want to spend the weekend here, don't expect fancy hotel stays. Instead, book a vacation rental on Airbnb or opt for a rustic camping experience at Willow Beach Park.