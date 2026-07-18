Arkansas' State Park In The Ouachita Mountains Provides Camping, Lake Recreation, And Wildlife Viewing

Famous for glittering lakes and lush forests, the Ouachita Mountains are an ideal getaway for nature lovers, with trails, water sports, and off-roading adventures. With a ridgeline running east to west, you'll come across both dense hardwood terrain and sunny pine-oak woodlands in the south-facing areas. Tucked into the base of these mountains in southwest Arkansas is Daisy State Park. This outdoor destination offers a more developed taste of the Ouachita National Forest. While the national forest provides a remote wilderness experience, the state park is a family-friendly haven right on the water, equipped with essential facilities. One previous visitor described it as "a highly underrated state park in Arkansas," while another called it a "hidden gem" and a "magnificent" place to observe the night sky.

Covering 276 acres of hardwoods and pine trees, Daisy State Park is situated on the northeast shore of Lake Greeson. Thanks to its waterfront location, visitors can take advantage of a variety of lake recreation. From fishing and wakeboarding to kayaking and water-skiing, the 7,000-acre artificial lake is perfect for cooling off during the summer months. Since the state park is home to diverse landscapes, wildlife sightings are common — you can spot numerous birds and mammals that inhabit the area.

Your trip to Daisy State Park can turn into a weekend affair, with numerous campsites for overnight stays. Whether you're into primitive or modern camping, you'll find a site that matches your expectations. Not only that, but you can also book a yurt for a more comfortable stay. The state park is just a little under two hours west of Little Rock. Meanwhile, the drive from Texarkana takes 1.5 hours, while those coming from Fort Smith can get to Daisy State Park in 2.5 hours.