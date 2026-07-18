Arkansas' State Park In The Ouachita Mountains Provides Camping, Lake Recreation, And Wildlife Viewing
Famous for glittering lakes and lush forests, the Ouachita Mountains are an ideal getaway for nature lovers, with trails, water sports, and off-roading adventures. With a ridgeline running east to west, you'll come across both dense hardwood terrain and sunny pine-oak woodlands in the south-facing areas. Tucked into the base of these mountains in southwest Arkansas is Daisy State Park. This outdoor destination offers a more developed taste of the Ouachita National Forest. While the national forest provides a remote wilderness experience, the state park is a family-friendly haven right on the water, equipped with essential facilities. One previous visitor described it as "a highly underrated state park in Arkansas," while another called it a "hidden gem" and a "magnificent" place to observe the night sky.
Covering 276 acres of hardwoods and pine trees, Daisy State Park is situated on the northeast shore of Lake Greeson. Thanks to its waterfront location, visitors can take advantage of a variety of lake recreation. From fishing and wakeboarding to kayaking and water-skiing, the 7,000-acre artificial lake is perfect for cooling off during the summer months. Since the state park is home to diverse landscapes, wildlife sightings are common — you can spot numerous birds and mammals that inhabit the area.
Your trip to Daisy State Park can turn into a weekend affair, with numerous campsites for overnight stays. Whether you're into primitive or modern camping, you'll find a site that matches your expectations. Not only that, but you can also book a yurt for a more comfortable stay. The state park is just a little under two hours west of Little Rock. Meanwhile, the drive from Texarkana takes 1.5 hours, while those coming from Fort Smith can get to Daisy State Park in 2.5 hours.
Enjoy camping at Daisy State Park
Arkansas state parks like Queen Wilhelmina offer mountainous camping, and Daisy State Park offers similar peaks with the bonus of lakefront vistas. Spread across five camping areas are 100 sites open for bookings all year. From the total, 56 have 30-amp electricity and water, while 26 are 50-amp electric and water hookup spots. These class A and B sites feature paved RV pads. Those interested in a rustic stay can secure one of the 18 available tent-only sites. If you forgot to reserve a spot, 10 of the primitive sites operate on a first-come, first-served basis. The remaining are bookable up to one year ahead.
No matter what you end up choosing, you'll have essentials like a picnic table and a grill at each site. If your campsite is in the C or E campgrounds, you'll have direct access to the boat ramps (no launch fees). There are also six bathhouses dotted across all camping areas. For those who prefer glamping, there are three yurts located between the D and E campgrounds. These come with heating and air-conditioning. It's a good chance to experience the common changes that happen when you go glamping instead of camping, from better access to good meals to improved sleep quality.
There are shared amenities, such as an amphitheater, playground, interpretive center, and dump station. The picnic pavilion and interpretive center near the playground are designated spaces for group gatherings. The latter accommodates up to 30 guests and is fully prepared for events, since it includes a kitchen, audio system, and projector. The state park hosts free summer programs as well, whether you sign up for a guided hike or a nature talk — you can even have movie nights at the amphitheater.
Embrace waterfront fun and try wildlife watching
Daisy State Park sits on the shores of the 7,000-acre Lake Greeson. Visitors can enjoy almost any type of watercraft here, be it motorized or non-motorized. Water sports opportunities are abundant —show off some water-skiing skills, coast through the glassy surface while wakeboarding, or even go tubing. Of course, not all lake recreation has to be adrenaline-rush-inducing. Head to the no-wake area for serene cruises, be it on a paddleboard or kayak. If you didn't pack anything, there are rentals are available on-site.
Anglers can fish for several species, ranging from crappie and walleye to bream and northern pike. Bass is among the common catches, too, including black, white, and smallmouth. You might also reel in catfish, bluegill, rainbow trout, and stripers. Boaters and fishing enthusiasts at Lake Greeson can stop by four different marinas for basics. You can stock up on fishing bait and refuel your vessel. Moreover, the lake is open for swimming, but since there's no lifeguard on duty, make sure you don't go in the deep end alone.
From woodland mammals to large birds, bring your binoculars for some wildlife viewing in the state park. Follow the 0.8-mile Daisy Creek Nature Trail to spot gray foxes and opossums climbing branches. Keep an eye out for turkey vultures and owls along the way, as well as colorful birds hiding in the trees. You might meet the rescued three-toed box turtles, too, during one of the demonstrations at the visitor center. Arkansas is full of unsung state parks worth discovering, from quaint cabin stays and biking trips to historic experiences. Another underrated summer destination in the state is Woolly Hollow State Park, an old-school lake escape for swimming, fishing, boating, and hiking.