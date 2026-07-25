Sandwiched Between Sacramento And Redding Is A Charming City With Nearby Scenic Trails, Tasty Eats, And A Museum

Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast or just a casual sightseer, the Golden State is a trove of adventure. Travelers in search of hidden gems where both scenic landscapes and charming communities blend together should consider spending time up in Northern California. Here, you will find Williams, a quiet city tucked amidst the sprawling grassy plains of the Sacramento Valley that still retains much of its railroad-era atmosphere. With a local museum downtown, tasty bites, and untouched wilderness all around, Williams is an ideal getaway for a slower-paced adventure.

As you drive into the city, the grasslands slowly merge into shady groves of leafy foliage, while palm trees towering overhead are a reminder that you're in California. An archway proclaiming the town's name welcomes visitors to the teensy downtown district, where rows of weathered brick buildings greet you from all sides. Though Williams was never a gold rush boomtown, the false-front architecture and brick facades are a reminder of that long-ago era. Instead, Williams developed around the railroad back in the 1870s, and cars now drive over the tracks slicing right through downtown. A forced-perspective wall mural commemorates the old Williams Hotel, while the building's manicured lawn dotted with benches invites travelers to sit and soak up the scenery.

Nature fiends will find several picturesque hiking trails snaking through the valleys not far from town, not to mention a wildlife preserve for birdwatching. Meanwhile, tucked inside the town's century-old schoolhouse is the Sacramento Valley Museum, described as "not to be missed" on Google Reviews by a previous visitor. At the end of the day, a handful of small-town family restaurants and rustic taquerias offer a tasty meal to keep the adventures going. Sacramento locals can drive to Williams in just under an hour, while travelers in Redding, in the opposite direction, are about 90 minutes away.