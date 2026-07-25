Sandwiched Between Sacramento And Redding Is A Charming City With Nearby Scenic Trails, Tasty Eats, And A Museum
Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast or just a casual sightseer, the Golden State is a trove of adventure. Travelers in search of hidden gems where both scenic landscapes and charming communities blend together should consider spending time up in Northern California. Here, you will find Williams, a quiet city tucked amidst the sprawling grassy plains of the Sacramento Valley that still retains much of its railroad-era atmosphere. With a local museum downtown, tasty bites, and untouched wilderness all around, Williams is an ideal getaway for a slower-paced adventure.
As you drive into the city, the grasslands slowly merge into shady groves of leafy foliage, while palm trees towering overhead are a reminder that you're in California. An archway proclaiming the town's name welcomes visitors to the teensy downtown district, where rows of weathered brick buildings greet you from all sides. Though Williams was never a gold rush boomtown, the false-front architecture and brick facades are a reminder of that long-ago era. Instead, Williams developed around the railroad back in the 1870s, and cars now drive over the tracks slicing right through downtown. A forced-perspective wall mural commemorates the old Williams Hotel, while the building's manicured lawn dotted with benches invites travelers to sit and soak up the scenery.
Nature fiends will find several picturesque hiking trails snaking through the valleys not far from town, not to mention a wildlife preserve for birdwatching. Meanwhile, tucked inside the town's century-old schoolhouse is the Sacramento Valley Museum, described as "not to be missed" on Google Reviews by a previous visitor. At the end of the day, a handful of small-town family restaurants and rustic taquerias offer a tasty meal to keep the adventures going. Sacramento locals can drive to Williams in just under an hour, while travelers in Redding, in the opposite direction, are about 90 minutes away.
Visit the museum and find local restaurants in Williams, California
Travelers who enjoy learning about local history should spend the day at the Sacramento Valley Museum. The grounds are framed by palm trees, creating a fun backdrop for snapping photos. As you wander around inside, a series of themed exhibits take you through various historic periods. "What a cool unexpected treasure of a museum. Lots of everyday objects [presented] wonderfully in a gorgeous building," said a previous visitor via Google Reviews. Display shelves are packed with antique memorabilia, and there's even a well-preserved horse carriage. You can also take a peek inside an intact, single-story schoolhouse dating to the 1870s, complete with students' desks and classroom paraphernalia.
After exploring the museum, stop for lunch or dinner at one of the local watering holes downtown. Highly rated by hungry diners is the Mi Gusto Es Taco Truck, which offers a shaded outdoor seating area with picnic tables. Try the Super Burritos with Monterey cheese, or the tacos dorados drizzled in salsa paired with golden, crunchy churros. Meanwhile, another local favorite Mexican joint is Delicias Roberta's, where you can tuck into cheese quesadillas and shrimp cocktail.
If you're craving Italian, stop at Granzella's Restaurant, which has been feeding the town for half a century. Tucked inside a clapboard shack with a false-front facade, "the restaurant is like eating in a museum," a previous Google Review said. Retro posters and kitschy decorations clutter the walls, while wood paneling adds to the classic country diner atmosphere. Fill up on everything from sandwiches and burgers to steaks and pasta. "The service and food quality is flawless," another customer wrote. Find more tasty bites just 15 minutes away in Colusa, a charming California city with great food and lively local bars.
Explore the wildlife preserve and scenic trails around Williams, California
For travelers itching to head out exploring, the sprawling landscape of the Sacramento Valley awaits. Birdwatchers should bring their binoculars to the Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, which is only a 10-minute drive from Williams. Tall marsh grasses and thick shrubbery frame the edges of glistening ponds, where hundreds of shorebirds can be seen floating along the water in great, big flocks. Look up into the tree branches to spot eagles and even owls, while cranes and egrets wade in the shallows. Keep an eye out for rabbits and deer roaming through the underbrush, too.
If spying on birds doesn't tickle your fancy, then make your way to some of the nearby hiking trails. About a 25-minute drive outside of town is the access point for the Lynch Canyon Trail, considered a relatively breezy point-to-point journey on AllTrails. The trail weaves through gentle valleys where glassy ponds are cradled by sweeping slopes. As you traverse the dirt track, look out across the grassy plains for a glimpse of forested ridges in the distance. You may spot deer frolicking between the trees, but also make sure to watch out for snakes.
Also in the same area is the Judge Davis Trail, a more difficult trek with some steep climbs. "Nice views of rolling hills and the valley below," said a previous hiker on Google Reviews. Follow the trail along sloping ridges dotted with trees, and onwards through rustling meadows backed by towering mountains until you reach the Cache Creek. Flat, grassy banks by the water offer ample space for backpack campers to set up tents for the night. More adventures can be found in Cache Creek Canyon Regional Park, a flower-filled locale for paddling and hiking. There's also Lake Berryessa, a forgotten California lake with beautiful views.