This East Coast City With Refreshing Waters And A Vibrant Culture Was Named America's Best Place To Visit In 2026
In CNN's "America's Best Towns to Visit 2026," first place went to Sarasota, Florida, a town where stunning beaches and vibrant culture converge. Located on the Gulf Coast of Florida — the East Coast's southernmost state — Sarasota has been drawing tourists since the early 1900s, when it served as a winter haven for the elite. Today, the town remains one of the most vibrant destinations in the region, drawing millions of visitors every year. It also offers a high quality of life for its 59,000 residents.
As a destination, Sarasota shines in many ways. Visitors can stay in world-class hotels, explore an ever-evolving food scene, browse chic shops near the waterfront in St. Armand's Circle, and enjoy hiking, cycling, camping, and other outdoor adventures in nearby Myakka River State Park. But it most alluring features of all are the gorgeous waters that surround it, along with its art scene and many other cultural offerings, which are among the best Florida has to offer.
Sarasota's flourishing art scene
When it comes to art and culture, it's tough to top Sarasota. Brian Hersh, who recently left New York City and now serves as the CEO of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, told CNN, "I think what can surprise you is when you come down here, that there is absolutely incredible artistic excellence. Some things that you can see here, you would maybe not see anywhere else, or only see in a major metropolitan area."
A huge player in Sarasota's cultural ascension was John Ringling of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, whose former residence is now The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art. The Ringling is an elegant complex that sits on 66 lush acres near Sarasota Bay. It opened with 21 galleries in 1932 and has since housed an ever-expanding collection, including everything from European artwork dating back to the medieval era, contemporary art and photography, studio glass, and Asian art from the last 3,000 years. Visitors can also tour the complex's meticulously landscaped Bayfront Gardens, the Ca' D'Zan mansion, and the Circus Museum, as well as attend a performance at the Historic Asolo Theater.
But Sarasota's cultural offerings extend far beyond The Ringling. The Sarasota Art Museum showcases innovative contemporary art, while the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens are home to nature's colorful creations. The town's creative spirit also flourishes in its smaller art museums, downtown art galleries, and public art installations. And there are opera, orchestra, ballet, and other live performances and festivals happening throughout the year. For even more artsy vibes, head 13 miles north of Sarasota to Bradenton, another Florida town with a thriving art scene, beaches, and riverfront parks.
Sarasota's barrier island beaches and ocean-based activities
Is anything more refreshing than glimmering turquoise waters lapping a white-sand beach? The sand on these islands has a high quartz content, explaining its otherworldly whiteness and making it cool to the touch, no matter how brightly the sun is shining. This means you can stroll the sand on a hot day without burning your feet, soaking up ocean views and cool breezes for as long as you like.
Only a mile from St. Armand's Circle is Lido Beach, the main public beach for the city of Sarasota. This is a shallow-entry beach with clear water and a half-mile strip of powder-white sand, making it an ideal place for family swims and leisurely strolls. The amenities here include lifeguards, concessions, picnic shelters, restrooms, and a pool. Farther south on Lido Key is the 100-acre South Lido County Park, which also has a beach but in a less-developed setting with nature trails and mangroves. Renting kayaks at the adjacent Ted Sperling Park and paddling through the mangrove tunnels around the county park provides a serene escape and is a great way to spot birds, dolphins, and manatees.
Meanwhile, the Sarasota County beaches on Siesta Key, a few miles south, are even more renowned. With its gentle incline and calm, shallow waters, world-famous Siesta Beach is another excellent spot for walking and swimming. Head to the southern end of Siesta Key for a campground near Sarasota with direct beach access. The Turtle Beach Campground sits next to Turtle Beach, a darker-sand beach with opportunities to spot sea turtles at certain times of the year.