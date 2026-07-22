This East Coast City With Refreshing Waters And A Vibrant Culture Was Named America's Best Place To Visit In 2026

When it comes to art and culture, it's tough to top Sarasota. Brian Hersh, who recently left New York City and now serves as the CEO of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, told CNN, "I think what can surprise you is when you come down here, that there is absolutely incredible artistic excellence. Some things that you can see here, you would maybe not see anywhere else, or only see in a major metropolitan area."

A huge player in Sarasota's cultural ascension was John Ringling of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, whose former residence is now The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art. The Ringling is an elegant complex that sits on 66 lush acres near Sarasota Bay. It opened with 21 galleries in 1932 and has since housed an ever-expanding collection, including everything from European artwork dating back to the medieval era, contemporary art and photography, studio glass, and Asian art from the last 3,000 years. Visitors can also tour the complex's meticulously landscaped Bayfront Gardens, the Ca' D'Zan mansion, and the Circus Museum, as well as attend a performance at the Historic Asolo Theater.

But Sarasota's cultural offerings extend far beyond The Ringling. The Sarasota Art Museum showcases innovative contemporary art, while the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens are home to nature's colorful creations. The town's creative spirit also flourishes in its smaller art museums, downtown art galleries, and public art installations. And there are opera, orchestra, ballet, and other live performances and festivals happening throughout the year. For even more artsy vibes, head 13 miles north of Sarasota to Bradenton, another Florida town with a thriving art scene, beaches, and riverfront parks.