Florida's Massive Outdoor Sarasota Mall Full Of Shops And Restaurants Is A Gulf Coast Gem With Waterfront Views
Florida's Gulf Coast is like nowhere else in the U.S. All along the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump), cities like Clearwater, Naples, Fort Myers, and Destin have become legendary destinations, famous for their pristine beaches, emerald-turquoise waters, dolphin sightings, fresh seafood restaurants, and laid-back communities. Sarasota is one of the Gulf's crown jewels, and St. Armand's Circle is one of Sarasota's premier shopping and dining destinations.
St. Armand's Circle is not your average American strip mall. It's a sophisticated, European-style neighborhood home to over 100 boutique shops, al fresco cafés, restaurants, specialty stores, and art galleries, landscaped around a central circle dotted with mini-parks, simple tropical gardens, benches, and statues à la Italian Renaissance. Sometimes referred to as "the Jewel of Sarasota," the Mediterranean-motif mall is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places, within easy walking distance of Lido Beach, a sprawling beach and picnic area with paddleboarding access and peaceful trails.
St. Armand's Key is a tiny, circle-shaped barrier island nestled up against Lido Key and sandwiched between Siesta Key to the south and Longboat Key to the north, less than 5 miles from downtown Sarasota. Founded by John Ringling (yes, one of the circus brothers) in 1917 and named in homage to the original French landowner, St. Armand's was designed as a luxury resort with high-end residences, shopping, and entertainment. Ringling used circus elephants to dredge and build a bridge to the mainland, and opened Ringling Estates Development in 1926. Eventually, St. Armand's Circle evolved as a popular destination for locals and visitors alike, and although back-to-back hurricanes in 2024 significantly damaged many of its businesses, many have since resiliently made a comeback.
Dining and drinking around St. Armand's Circle
There are many beloved choices when it comes to dining at St. Armand's Circle, but one of the most iconic is Columbia, a Spanish-Cuban restaurant and one of Florida's oldest eateries. This charming outpost features indoor-outdoor seating and great views of the Circle. In keeping with the mall's European theme, Café on St. Armand's serves Mediterranean dishes and drinks all day, and Nonno Umberto offers well-regarded handmade pastas, fresh seafood, steaks, and Roman-style brick-oven pizzas (Venezia is another well-regarded Italian option — order a pizza).
For classic Gulf vibes, Crab and Fin serves fresh seafood with a good happy hour, and Cha Cha Coconuts is a colorful, island-themed spot. For all-you-can-eat crab legs on weekends, head to Surf Shack, or burn off some steam at Arcade Monsters, which has two floors full of 100 arcade games from pinball to retro consoles to experiential, along with a lively, full bar and food service. For a casual go-to with tropical drinks and live music, Daiquirieri Deck is a local mainstay. Oh, there's a Tommy Bahama Restaurant here, too.
For an upscale experience away from the main drag, Cirque St. Armand's is a new Opal Collection hotel steps from both Lido Beach and St. Armand's dining and shopping. Its signature restaurant, Ringside, offers modern American coastal cuisine featuring plenty of Gulf seafood (and views) in a Deco-coastal-circus setting. Stay in amenity-laden rooms or suites overlooking the Gulf or St. Armand's Circle, and enjoy the pool with wait service and a bar serving gelato and frosé. Lido Beach Resort nearby also offers luxurious accommodations, along with a waterfront tiki bar and eighth-floor Drift Kitchen & Bar. For a more budget-friendly stay, the Lido Islander is a cozy option close to the beach and the St. Armand's action.
Shopping and entertainment abounds
Stroll St. Armand's Circle and map all 37 statues evoking its Italian garden aesthetic — including 16 originals from Ringling's personal, historic collection, along with 21 added in 2008, with replicas of Birth of Venus and Apollo and Daphne. Sarasota is not only known for its white sands, world-class aquarium, and popularity as a retirement destination — it's also known as an artists' haven. To that end, numerous galleries dot St. Armand's Circle, including Art on St. Armand's: a Procaccini Gallery featuring fine art spanning two floors, and that one Google reviewer describes as "must-see." Stadium Gallery displays and sells unique sports collectibles and paraphernalia, along with panoramic stadium photographs, and Wyland Galleries rotates collections from Italian Murano blown glass to sculptures. The Giving Tree Gallery sells jewelry, artistic home goods, and décor, ideal for picking up a truly local boutique souvenir.
Specialty boutiques abound in St. Armand's Circle. Get hand-rolled cigars at Bennington Tobacconist, a family-owned shop with a wealth of tobacco products. Garden Argosy is a veritable treasure chest, with books, gifts, clothing and accessories, kids' toys, and home décor. Binjara Traders – Ivory Coast imports clothing and accessories from around the globe, and The Pepper Palace keeps things interesting with a variety of inventive hot sauces and spice blends.
St. Armand's is just across the John Ringling Causeway from Sarasota's mainland, between Siesta Key's award-winning beach and Longboat Key, a sleepy yet refined beach town with stunning white sand, fine dining, and coastal resorts. The mall has metered street parking and a parking garage a few blocks away. Visitors enjoy easy access to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ), just 6 miles north, or for more direct flight options, Tampa International Airport (TPA) is just 60 miles north.