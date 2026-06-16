Florida's Gulf Coast is like nowhere else in the U.S. All along the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump), cities like Clearwater, Naples, Fort Myers, and Destin have become legendary destinations, famous for their pristine beaches, emerald-turquoise waters, dolphin sightings, fresh seafood restaurants, and laid-back communities. Sarasota is one of the Gulf's crown jewels, and St. Armand's Circle is one of Sarasota's premier shopping and dining destinations.

St. Armand's Circle is not your average American strip mall. It's a sophisticated, European-style neighborhood home to over 100 boutique shops, al fresco cafés, restaurants, specialty stores, and art galleries, landscaped around a central circle dotted with mini-parks, simple tropical gardens, benches, and statues à la Italian Renaissance. Sometimes referred to as "the Jewel of Sarasota," the Mediterranean-motif mall is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places, within easy walking distance of Lido Beach, a sprawling beach and picnic area with paddleboarding access and peaceful trails.

St. Armand's Key is a tiny, circle-shaped barrier island nestled up against Lido Key and sandwiched between Siesta Key to the south and Longboat Key to the north, less than 5 miles from downtown Sarasota. Founded by John Ringling (yes, one of the circus brothers) in 1917 and named in homage to the original French landowner, St. Armand's was designed as a luxury resort with high-end residences, shopping, and entertainment. Ringling used circus elephants to dredge and build a bridge to the mainland, and opened Ringling Estates Development in 1926. Eventually, St. Armand's Circle evolved as a popular destination for locals and visitors alike, and although back-to-back hurricanes in 2024 significantly damaged many of its businesses, many have since resiliently made a comeback.