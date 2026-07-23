One Of The Midwest's Best Counties To Retire Is A North Dakota Treasure With A Vibrant City And Endless Outdoor Fun

With its downtown riverside walks and swaths of untouched prairie landscape, Grand Forks County on North Dakota's eastern border is a destination well suited to nature-loving retirees. Anchored by the city of Grand Forks, the county offers a mix of the amenities of a regional hub and the wilder expanses of the Red River Valley. There are museums, golf courses, and a historic town square hosting regular farmers markets. The county also hosts a couple of expansive parks suited for a birdwatching outing or relaxed hike. For those reasons and more, Grand Forks County was ranked among the top 10 retirement destinations in the Midwest by The Motley Fool in 2026.

Grand Forks County appeals to retirees for its small-city atmosphere and access to nature while boasting low costs. The Motley Fool study cited the county's affordability, low crime, and cultural opportunities as some of the driving factors for ranking as the Midwest's No. 10 best place to retire (holding the top spot for North Dakota). One notable tradeoff is that Grand Forks comes with long, cold winters. That may be a drawback for retirees chasing year-round warm weather, but for others, the changing seasons have their own charms. In winter, you can cozy up in a downtown restaurant or browse indoor attractions like the North Dakota Museum of Art. When weather warms up again, head to the Turtle River State Park or Kellys Slough National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) for low-key recreation among native prairie and wetlands.