North Dakota's Best College City Is A Riverside Beauty Packed With Trendy Dining And Artsy Culture

Perhaps best known as the home of the University of North Dakota, the oldest and largest college in the state, Grand Forks greets visitors with both college-town buzz and riverfront calm. Set where the Red River meets the Red Lake River, Grand Forks' vibrant downtown is just a stone's throw away from the 2,200-acre Greater Grand Forks Greenway, a popular destination for strolls, picnics, and rivershore fishing on either side of the North Dakota-Minnesota border. Downtown, the historic Empire Arts Center serves as another cultural anchor, hosting everything from musicals and plays to cabaret shows and film screenings. This part of the city is also where a number of Grand Forks' finest restaurants are to be found, such as The Toasted Frog and Ely's Ivy Restaurant and Bar.

Those traveling from Minneapolis can fly directly into Grand Forks International Airport with Delta's frequent jet service between the two cities. Although farther away, Fargo's Hector International Airport – about a 70 minute drive south of Grand Forks – receives flights from numerous hubs across the nation, including Dallas, Orlando, and Las Vegas. Jefferson Lines offers a bus service to Grand Forks from the thrilling Minnesota Lake retreat destination, Brainerd, as well as buses directly from the aforementioned Fargo, where visitors can also connect from further afield, including the artsy South Dakota city of Sioux Falls. Grand Forks is also just over two and a half hours by car from Winnipeg, Canada.