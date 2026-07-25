Oregon's Sprawling National Forest Is A Blue Mountain Beauty Full Of Scenic Lakes, Cabins, And Trails

When it comes to exploring scenic landscapes and the great outdoors, Oregon lands on the top of many desired travel lists. After all, the Beaver State is home to 29 million acres of forest land, accounting for almost half of the state, per the Department of Land Conservation and Development. Among that wooded acreage are 11 national forests, managed by the U.S. Forest Service under the U.S. Department of Agriculture. One of the largest national forests in Oregon is the sprawling Malheur National Forest, a mountain beauty with hiking, scenic lakes, and cabin-style camping.

The Malheur National Forest encompasses 1.7 million acres and is spread across four counties in Eastern Oregon while also being tucked within the Blue Mountains. Its alpine splendor is evident through its elevation, which ranges from 4,000 feet to its tallest peak of Strawberry Mountain at 9,038 feet. Malheur National Forest also contains over 88,000 acres of designated wilderness land, across two wilderness areas, Monument Rock Wilderness and Strawberry Mountain Wilderness. Additionally, three river systems, the John Day, Malheur, and the Silvies River, flow through this vast national forest, making it an ideal habitat for abundant wildlife. Visitors might also stumble upon the world's largest living organism, the Humongous Fungus, a more than 2-mile-wide fungal mass.

Malheur National Forest is a four-season, no-fee destination for visitors, with late spring and early fall being ideal times to visit to avoid limiting winter conditions. Its diverse landscapes feature high desert grassland, various tree species, alpine lakes, and meadows ripe for traveler exploration.