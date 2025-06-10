Tucked Away In The Blue Mountains Is One Of Oregon's Best College Cities Full Of Wilderness Access
Oregon is home to a variety of unique places to visit, from a quintessential beach town with dramatic coastal views to a Bavarian-style mountain city brimming with European charm. The state is a popular travel spot and it has the numbers to prove it: Over four million people traveled to Oregon last year, including both domestic and international tourists. For folks looking to explore everything the Beaver State has to offer, La Grande should definitely be a stop on their itinerary.
La Grande is located to the east of Oregon's famous Blue Mountains and has over 13,000 residents. It's also the home of Eastern Oregon University, originally called Oregon's Rural University. In addition to being a bustling college town, La Grande has a strong focus on culture. The Eastern Oregon Film Festival was founded in La Grande, and it's been a presence in the city for over a decade.
Travelers who want to get to La Grande should definitely plan on renting a car. La Grande is about a four-hour drive from Portland or a two-and-a-half hour drive from Boise, Idaho. There aren't a lot of public transit options from those major cities, unfortunately. Visitors also have the option of flying into Portland and then taking a smaller flight to Pendleton Regional Airport, which is only about an hour away from La Grande by car.
Enjoy the outdoors in any season in La Grande
La Grande is a great city for nature lovers, and visitors will be happy to learn that there is always something to do, no matter what the season. In the spring, Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area is definitely a must-visit. The area is dedicated to protecting wildlife and boasts over 3,000 acres. Visitors can enjoy the area's many nature trails while also viewing the native wildlife that live there.
In warmer months, travelers should hop on a bike and ride through the Grand Tour Scenic Bikeway. The ride offers 134 miles of scenic views through small towns, mountain views, and pine forests and offers options for all types of riders. It's also an important part of Oregon's history: Part of the trail goes through the same path that Oregon Trail pioneers traveled through in the mid-1800s. For those looking for more of a campground vibe, Hilgard Junction State Park (about 15 minutes away) offers river rafting access as well as fishing and camping.
Travelers visiting in the winter will also find an abundance of outdoor activities near La Grande. Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, a non-profit ski area and school in North Powder, about one hour's drive south from La Grande, offers not only classic winter activities like skiing and snowboarding, but it also the opportunity to stay in winter yurts as well. There's also Eagle Cap Mountain Guides which offers guided ski tours around the Wallowa Mountains.
A thriving arts scene and unique eateries
Another gem of the town is the Art Center East, which showcases the work of local artists from Eastern Oregon. The Center has three different exhibition spaces that people can visit, and it also offers art classes, community music programs, and a holiday market where shoppers can browse through a variety of handmade goods. The Nightingale Gallery, on the campus of Eastern Oregon University, is also a great place to check out contemporary art.
Visitors should also be sure to check out La Grande's food scene, and Side A Brewing is a must-visit. The restaurant is located in the old La Grande Firehouse and museum and serves upscale pub fare as well as small batch craft brews. Even the name is a nod to the historical significance of the building, since "Side A" is what firefighters call the side of the building that they will enter through to fight the fire. For lighter fare, visitors should check out JaxDog Café and Books, a combination bookstore and café where shoppers can browse new titles while enjoying fresh pastries. Visitors interested in exploring more of Oregon's growing food and drink scene should be sure to check out the state's wine country capital with world class vineyards near Portland.