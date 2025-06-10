Tucked Away In The Blue Mountains Is One Of Oregon's Best College Cities Full Of Wilderness Access

Oregon is home to a variety of unique places to visit, from a quintessential beach town with dramatic coastal views to a Bavarian-style mountain city brimming with European charm. The state is a popular travel spot and it has the numbers to prove it: Over four million people traveled to Oregon last year, including both domestic and international tourists. For folks looking to explore everything the Beaver State has to offer, La Grande should definitely be a stop on their itinerary.

La Grande is located to the east of Oregon's famous Blue Mountains and has over 13,000 residents. It's also the home of Eastern Oregon University, originally called Oregon's Rural University. In addition to being a bustling college town, La Grande has a strong focus on culture. The Eastern Oregon Film Festival was founded in La Grande, and it's been a presence in the city for over a decade.

Travelers who want to get to La Grande should definitely plan on renting a car. La Grande is about a four-hour drive from Portland or a two-and-a-half hour drive from Boise, Idaho. There aren't a lot of public transit options from those major cities, unfortunately. Visitors also have the option of flying into Portland and then taking a smaller flight to Pendleton Regional Airport, which is only about an hour away from La Grande by car.