Charlotte's Fast-Growing Suburb Is A Charming North Carolina Town With Parks, Casual Eats, And Easy City Access
Stretching from the Blue Ridge Mountains range on its western side to the wide open, east-facing coastline of the Outer Banks, North Carolina offers a wide breadth of adventures. Far from being just an outdoorsy paradise, the Old North State also has vibrant cities galore, from capital Raleigh to "Queen City" Charlotte. The latter in particular is experiencing a renaissance, with its surrounding urban areas going through a boom. One of the areas that has undergone this unprecedented growth is the charming suburb of Harrisburg — close enough to Charlotte to enjoy convenient city access, yet maintaining its own tight-knit community, small restaurants, and outdoorsy spirit.
Located only a 25-minute drive away from downtown Charlotte, and about 15 minutes from Concord, Harrisburg is an ideal spot for those looking to make the most of the two cities' retail and entertainment opportunities, while enjoying a less crowded, quieter base. Not just a satellite town, Harrisburg has its own attractions making it worth a visit: from sprawling parks like Pharr Mill Park, for hiking, biking, and family-friendly activities, to neighborhood eateries like Bubba's and Louis' Grill serving Southern cuisine.
Harrisburg's surroundings in Cabarrus County are equally filled with things to do. Visitors can explore the region's thriving NASCAR and sporting history a stone's throw from the town, or visit the seasonal showcase of local produce and artisan handicraft at one of Harrisburg's farmers markets.
Harrisburg has outdoorsy havens for all
Like many small towns in North Carolina, Harrisburg was born as a railway stop. Established in the 1850s, the town owes its name to local entrepreneur Robert Harris, who sold the right of way for the local station to be built. In that regard, it is similar to fellow Southern hubs like Spencer, a unique historic railway town with scenic parks. Harrisburg has its fair share of green areas, with four municipal parks. Families will find Harrisburg Park caters to kids of all ages within its 33 acres, with amenities including a sprawling playground and seasonal splash pads for the young ones, as well as mountain biking, hiking trails, and games of cornhole. Harrisburg Park is also where the popular (and free) Movies in the Park events take place.
For more rugged natural areas surrounding Harrisburg, the city's largest park, Pharr Mill Park, intersects with the Carolina Thread Trail — a massive conservation-oriented greenway path crossing the two Carolinas. The park also has areas for tranquil enjoyment, including a pond and dedicated picnic areas, with a backdrop of views of the Rocky River flowing nearby.
Harrisburg's proximity to the big city is one of its main advantages. You can spend the morning hiking along the picturesque Cabarrus greenways, and dedicate the afternoon to exploring museums for sports aficionados, like the NASCAR Hall of Fame, or catching a Carolina Panthers game, before enjoying Charlotte's cultural and dining scene in the evening. Plus, thanks to its proximity to Concord (and its position in the heart of NASCAR country), visitors are only a short drive away from the Charlotte Motor Speedway, a world-class motorsports hub hosting dozens of events year-round.
Enjoy Southern cuisine and local produce in the heart of Harrisburg
Another of Harrisburg's main benefits is its population size, which makes it a quieter alternative to Queen City and other nearby cities. The town, in fact, is home to about 19,000 people. Despite its size, visitors don't have to drive to Charlotte — with underrated eateries like the Market at 7th, which many visitors wrongly skip — to enjoy a thriving foodie scene. Harrisburg has coffee shops, global cuisine restaurants, and casual eateries serving Southern cuisine. One such place is the Harrisburg Family House, serving classics like cornbread, fried chicken, calabash, and livermush biscuits on their ample menu. For a similar, family-friendly atmosphere but focused on seafood, head to Captain Steve's Family Seafood Restaurant just a couple doors down.
The town also has its own small-batch brewery, Percent's Tap House, which produces and showcases local North Carolina IPAs, pilsners, and lagers, and serves a selection of pub grub on the side. The Tap House is located on Harrisburg's Main Street, where visitors can find an ample choice, from specialty coffee shop Rocky River Coffee Co. and sushi restaurant Hot Tuna Wok & Bar, to Bubba's Bunkhouse, serving traditional American cuisine with a Southern spin.
Those visiting on a Thursday can also take advantage of Harrisburg's seasonal Farmers Market right in the town center (between Rocky River Coffee and Percent Tap House). Vendors include local bakeries, flower shops, and fresh produce sellers from the region. For an extra serving of the latter, there is also a seasonal market taking place in Harris Depot Park on Mondays, showcasing fresh foods from Piedmont producers.