Nestled Between Dayton And Cincinnati Is Ohio's Scenic Park With Trails, Paddling, And Camping

Bordered by Lake Erie in the north and criss-crossed by nearly 30,000 river miles, The Buckeye State is home to diverse ecosystems that range from beaches to vast forests. While Ohio is often synonymous with football, it's also known for stunning conservation areas. Among them is a sprawling park between Dayton and Cincinnati, providing 1,812 acres of outdoor fun within the Twin Valley Conservation Corridor. Boasting one of the largest old-growth forests in the county, Germantown MetroPark attracts wildlife and hikers alike.

This scenic park hosts 15 miles of hiking trails amid towering trees, hills, ravines, meadows, and prairies teeming with Ohio's local flora and fauna. Twin Creek offers 47 miles of paddling, where visitors can catch fish or glimpses of wildlife. Fossil hunting and geocaching are also popular activities that are allowed in designated areas of the park. Winter visitors can partake in sledding, cross-country skiing, and snowboarding. While Germantown MetroPark is open from morning to evening all year round, overnight camping is permitted for those wanting more time in nature. Leashed dogs are also welcome inside the park.

Located in its namesake of Germantown, roughly 20 miles southwest of Dayton and 50 miles north of Cincy, this park is a hub for outdoor recreation enjoyed by both locals and visitors. Those traveling from out of state can fly into Dayton International Airport (DAY), or Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) for more flight options. With several cities and towns in close proximity, travelers who do not wish to camp will find plenty of comfortable and budget-friendly accommodations nearby.