Ohio's Popular Lake State Park Under An Hour From Dayton Is An Idyllic Getaway To Camp, Swim, And Paddle
What's one to do with a weekend away in Ohio, perusing the state's western half? If you've already done the usual rounds in Cincinnati, Columbus, and Dayton and need a bit of respite in nature, head over to Kiser Lake State Park. The popular green space alongside the 396-acre Kiser Lake offers an idyllic getaway for camping, swimming, and paddling, under an hour away from Dayton.
The state park's eponymous manmade lake is swampy and low by design in an uninvitingly named area called Mosquito Creek Valley. John W. Kiser dreamed of creating an unimposing body of water with numerous springs and donating the land to the state of Ohio. A dam was completed in 1940, making the local business tycoon's vision a reality. The resulting lake's 531-acre park offers an idyllic getaway without being a total snoozer. "Finding this place by mistake was one of the best things," wrote one reviewer on Google. "I was thrilled with the beauty of this lake considering that I never heard of it before. ... Very clean around the lake and definitely a place to go when you find yourself in Ohio."
While the lake's 5 miles of shoreline create a sense of tranquility and peace, the waters are open for boaters and anglers. The wooded hillsides surrounding Kiser Lake are the remnants of glacial shifts, leaving behind deposits that create a dynamic landscape around a tranquil body of water. The state park's offerings extend beyond natural attractions to include the standard mix of volleyball and basketball courts, as well as a playground. Taken together, it's easy to see why Kiser Lake State Park ranks as one of Ohio's underrated destinations for camping, swimming, and lake fun.
Swim, paddle, fish, or take a hike
Encountering a nearly 400-acre lake inevitably creates the urge to go for a swim. Kiser Lake lets you get your fix of watery fun via its 300-foot beach. The park's reputation for clean water nixes any potential last-second doubts about hopping in. "It's a paddle-only lake, great for kayaking with the kids!" one local wrote in a review on Google. "It's a small lake with campgrounds, and the water can be a little murky sometimes, but that can be any lake in Ohio!"
If you'd rather be on the water, and not in it, the lake's marina offers an assortment of kayaks, canoes, and paddle boats, which let you stay dry while hitting the water. If you live within driving distance, you can drop your own vessel into the water via one of the boat ramps along the lake's shore — though motor boats are not allowed. It's paddle only. If you're an angler with a love of seabass, bring fishing gear. The lake is home to crappie, largemouth bass, wiper, bluegill, and channel catfish. Just be sure you have an Ohio fishing license.
Those who'd rather stick to land have plenty to explore. The state park's 531 acres are a mix of wetlands and woodlands, avoiding the monotony that can set in on other outings into nature. Yet you also won't come back particularly sore. Kiser Lake State Park's five trails won't wear out your hiking boots, maxing out at about 1.5 miles. Things change if you mount a horse, in which case 10 miles of bridle trails are open to you. "I loved taking my dog hiking," one traveler wrote on a Google review. "The trails are very well-maintained and scenic. The serene lake captures reflections beautifully. A great place for nature lovers who enjoy an easy hike."
The ins and outs of visiting Kiser Lake State Park
Let's be frank: Swimmable lakes with campgrounds aren't earth-shattering destinations, but Kiser Lake State Park should still be on any itinerary that has you traveling through that chunk of Ohio. You can pair it with a trip to nearby destinations. Sidney, with its charming downtown and outdoor recreation, is only 20 minutes to the northwest. For a more quaint experience, stop by West Liberty, a little-known charmer with underground wonders, river adventures, and fun shops. It's a mere 25 minutes away from Kiser Lake State Park.
Travelers looking to make a weekend out of their trip can choose from many accommodation options at Kiser Lake State Park. Tent-only campsites are present, along with electric and non-electric sites to make 77 in total. There are also four cabins for travelers who'd rather have a roof over their heads. Travelers have lauded the campsites' cleanliness and facilities, so expect a weekend camping without the gross-out factor that often comes with shared restrooms.
If you're aiming to enjoy the state park's aquatic adventures fully, plan to visit between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when the beach is open to swimmers. Kiser Lake State Park also rewards winter guests with ice fishing and sledding.