7 Vacation Spots Just An Easy Day Trip From Dayton, Ohio
There's plenty to keep residents of Dayton, Ohio, busy in their hometown. That said, it's still nice to get away every now and then. Dayton International Airport (DAY) offers flights to and from a variety of domestic and international destinations, but don't assume you need to get on a plane to have fun. It's entirely possible to bypass the flight and just hop in the car to experience some pretty cool vacation destinations. One option allows you to learn about dinosaurs at the largest children's museum on the planet; another is a natural playground where you can chase waterfalls. There are others to choose from, too. Dayton is strategically located in a spot that has several places to visit that are an easy day trip.
Where you go will depend almost entirely on what you're looking to do. Again, options abound. No matter if you're into sports, outdoor adventure, beer, or arts and culture, you'll be able to find an easy place to get away to. We've put together a helpful list of places to choose from, none more than two hours away by car. While an overnight stay gives you time to explore more in these destinations, if that's what you're looking for, the two-hour timeframe also gives you the opportunity to just hit the open road and make a day trip to these spots, too.
Cincinnati, Ohio
Two things Cincinnati prides itself on are beer and baseball – and you can plan a visit around either. It's easy to hop in the car and make a day trip to see the Reds play at the Great American Ball Park. There's also a Reds Hall of Fame and Museum where you can learn more about the first professional baseball team. According to visitcincy.com, the city also has "the largest Oktoberfest outside of Munich." Beer enthusiasts in Dayton can skip the trip to Germany and just take an easy one-hour drive to Cincinnati.
Columbus, Ohio
Columbus is just over an hour away from Dayton and has a variety of things to do. Check out Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, which is home to more than 400 different types of plants. If you're staying an extra day or two, the city makes it easy to see that and more — the Columbus Attractions Pass lets visitors pay one price for a ticket, which includes admission to multiple attractions. You can snag a three-day pass if you're in town for a long weekend or a mid-week getaway, but there's a one-day pass available for day-trippers, too.
Indianapolis, Indiana
Cars and kids make Indianapolis a popular spot to visit, and you can drive there from Dayton in about two hours. This vacation destination is a good option for parents who are looking for an easy day trip with their children, since that's where you'll find the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, the largest of its kind. Of course, one of the unwritten rules you should know before visiting Indianapolis is that it's also a city full of racing fans, and hundreds of thousands of fans flock there each May for the Indy 500.
Muncie, Indiana
Art enthusiasts can enjoy a unique experience by taking a 90-minute drive from Dayton to Muncie, Indiana's underrated college city that's a wildly artsy destination full of youthful vibes and museums. Fans of the late landscape artist Bob Ross can visit the home where his legendary and soothing show, "The Joy of Painting," was filmed. If you want to channel your own creativity after the visit, you can even book a painting class and paint in the same building where the famous artist did most of his iconic work.
Mason, Ohio
Thrill-seekers in the Dayton area may enjoy a trip to Mason, Ohio, just a 45-minute ride away. That's where you'll find Kings Island Amusement Park — the Midwest's largest theme park that has record-breaking rides. You can make an overnight trip out of it, too, since a ticket to Kings Island also gets you into Soak City Water Park, or you can just take a drive over and ride roller coasters for a day before heading back home. There are multiple to choose from, including the Banshee, which is described on the park's website as "the world's longest steel inverted roller coaster."
West Liberty, Ohio
West Liberty is a little less than an hour away from Dayton. This vacation destination is where you'll find the Ohio Caverns – America's most colorful caverns that are hidden beneath Ohio. These natural wonders will take you underground and down a path that travels over 100 feet deep, with rock formations and stunning patterns to see on the way. The caverns are open all year, making it easy to take a day trip from Dayton whenever you like. However, the specific tours available change based on the season. There's also an on-site experience that allows you to mine for gems and fossils.
Logan, Ohio
If you're looking to escape Dayton and head to a place with nature and small-town charm, take an easy day trip to Logan, Ohio. It's only about a two-hour drive from Dayton. This small town is about five square miles and has around 7,000 residents, but it is home to an Ohio State Park with towering trees and waterfalls. Hocking Hills State Park is a great destination for those who want to hike alongside the cascades. Logan also has a historic downtown with local restaurants and shops worth checking out.