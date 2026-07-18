7 Vacation Spots Just An Easy Day Trip From Dayton, Ohio

There's plenty to keep residents of Dayton, Ohio, busy in their hometown. That said, it's still nice to get away every now and then. Dayton International Airport (DAY) offers flights to and from a variety of domestic and international destinations, but don't assume you need to get on a plane to have fun. It's entirely possible to bypass the flight and just hop in the car to experience some pretty cool vacation destinations. One option allows you to learn about dinosaurs at the largest children's museum on the planet; another is a natural playground where you can chase waterfalls. There are others to choose from, too. Dayton is strategically located in a spot that has several places to visit that are an easy day trip.

Where you go will depend almost entirely on what you're looking to do. Again, options abound. No matter if you're into sports, outdoor adventure, beer, or arts and culture, you'll be able to find an easy place to get away to. We've put together a helpful list of places to choose from, none more than two hours away by car. While an overnight stay gives you time to explore more in these destinations, if that's what you're looking for, the two-hour timeframe also gives you the opportunity to just hit the open road and make a day trip to these spots, too.