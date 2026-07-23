Pennsylvania's Gateway To Lake Erie Wine Country Is A Charming Borough Between Cleveland And Buffalo

When life gets stressful, there's nothing like taking a vineyard vacation to get away. While Napa Valley is, of course, a top choice, for those located on the East Coast, there are plenty of vineyards to be found in Pennsylvania. Not far from the shores of Lake Erie, in the northwestern corner of the state, is a vibrant little borough: North East. Surrounded by local wineries, North East serves as the gateway to Lake Erie's scenic wine country.

Whether you're in the mood for a rustic cellar decorated with exposed brick walls, or an upscale winery where seemingly endless rows of trellises stretch to the horizon, North East will no doubt satisfy your wine cravings. A handful of quaint taverns and cute cafes also make it easy to grab a hearty meal at the end of the day.

When you're not sitting down to tasty sips, there are still plenty of fun things to do in town. Main Street is lined with old brick architecture and colorful storefronts, while Gibson Park sits right at the heart of the downtown district. Leafy trees shade the manicured lawns where sightseers can stroll along paved footpaths or find a bench to relax. Meanwhile, train fiends can spend the day watching steam locomotives whistle along the tracks at the Lake Shore Railway Museum. North East is conveniently located just over an hour from Buffalo, New York, while Cleveland is about two hours away.