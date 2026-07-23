Pennsylvania's Gateway To Lake Erie Wine Country Is A Charming Borough Between Cleveland And Buffalo
When life gets stressful, there's nothing like taking a vineyard vacation to get away. While Napa Valley is, of course, a top choice, for those located on the East Coast, there are plenty of vineyards to be found in Pennsylvania. Not far from the shores of Lake Erie, in the northwestern corner of the state, is a vibrant little borough: North East. Surrounded by local wineries, North East serves as the gateway to Lake Erie's scenic wine country.
Whether you're in the mood for a rustic cellar decorated with exposed brick walls, or an upscale winery where seemingly endless rows of trellises stretch to the horizon, North East will no doubt satisfy your wine cravings. A handful of quaint taverns and cute cafes also make it easy to grab a hearty meal at the end of the day.
When you're not sitting down to tasty sips, there are still plenty of fun things to do in town. Main Street is lined with old brick architecture and colorful storefronts, while Gibson Park sits right at the heart of the downtown district. Leafy trees shade the manicured lawns where sightseers can stroll along paved footpaths or find a bench to relax. Meanwhile, train fiends can spend the day watching steam locomotives whistle along the tracks at the Lake Shore Railway Museum. North East is conveniently located just over an hour from Buffalo, New York, while Cleveland is about two hours away.
Things to do in North East, Pennsylvania
Lodging options on the outskirts of North East mean you can turn a day trip into a weekend getaway. Check in to your room at the Holiday Inn or the Contented Acres Bed and Breakfast before making your way into downtown to find a winery that suits you. Just around the corner from Main Street is Yori Wine Cellars, which is highly rated on Google. Upon entering the tasting room, the red-brick walls and wooden tables create a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy refreshments. "Fun place to drink, talk, and be with friends," said a previous visitor. Order a glass of dry red or sweet white, then pair your sip with a charcuterie board or even a pizza. The menu even offers cocktails, along with a selection of beers and ciders.
Meanwhile, right on Main Street is Driftwood Wine Cellars, called an "adorable little spot" by a previous visitor. The interior decor is simple and casual, and you can even grab fun souvenirs like apparel and wine tumblers. Sample the selection of blends which are infused with fruity and citrus flavors, or enjoy a round of wine slushies. "The wines are delicious, with a nice variety for all palates," another visitor shared.
For a chance to mingle with North East's townsfolk, plan a trip during the Wine Festival in September. Held at Gibson Park, the strums of live music entertain crowds as they wander through the tents to sample some local wines. Stick around to watch the car shows and join the 5K run, while craft stalls mean attendees can browse for souvenirs. For even more wine country excitement, just a 10-minute drive away is Harborcreek, a charming lakeside suburb with breezy bluffs and vineyard views.
Countryside vineyards in North East, Pennsylvania
While the wineries downtown are certainly convenient, if you venture just a short way into the countryside, you will find even more wineries amidst the rolling hills surrounding North East. Only a 10-minute drive west is the Courtyard Winery, where a rustic stone villa entices customers to try the locally grown blends. Sit back amidst the cozy indoor tasting room, or head to the patio where a trickling stone fountain creates a relaxed vibe. "We loved every wine that we tried," says a previous visitor.
Another spot to try is the South Shore Wine Company, located less than five minutes by car north of town. Though the front entrance looks like a simple clapboard home, upon stepping inside you will discover the enormous stone wine cellar dating back to the 1860s, which sports an incredible barrel-vaulted ceiling. While there are plenty of sweet reds and whites to try, not to mention honey mead, grape juice is also available for tiny tots. "The cellar vibe was seriously cool — such a unique atmosphere to kick back and enjoy some great wine," a previous customer shared on Google.
For both snacks and sips, drive over to Arundel Cellars & Brewing Co. next, where you will find special offers on lunch during the week. Enjoy wine slushies and flavored ciders paired with nachos, pretzels, and sandwiches. Less than 10 minutes further down the road is Presque Isle Wine Cellars, considered Pennsylvania's oldest operational winery with award-winning drinks, or you can make a road trip of it by heading down the Erie Wine Trail for endless vineyard acres in "America's grape country".