Nestled Just Outside Erie Is Pennsylvania's Charming Lakeside Suburb With Breezy Bluffs And Vineyard Views

Whether you prefer spending your vacation swimming in the lake, hiking through wooded trails, or indulging in local fare, Harborcreek Township has something for everyone. It is one of Erie County's lakefront towns with enough indoor and outdoor leisure to keep you entertained for the length of your visit. As a member of the 76-mile Lake Erie bluff coast, this destination is no stranger to beach hikes, overlooks, and sunshine.

To spend the day in the surf and sand, head over to Shades Beach Park on the coast of Lake Erie. In addition to the beach area, enjoy hiking trails, picnic areas, and a boat launch. For a stroll down over 1,200 feet of serene coast, Shorewood Beach retains remarkable views of the lake, perfect for skipping stones on the water and watching the sunset over the horizon.

If you don't want to get sand in your shoes, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoor wonders of Lake Erie without hitting the beach. Harborcreek Township is full of trails through the woods, like the 2.4-mile out-and-back hike at Wintergreen Gorge, a spectacular canyon complete with a gushing waterfall in Four Mile Creek, and a 250-foot overlook of the land. If you prefer to see the forests on a bike or with a fishing rod in your hands, don't miss Cascade Creek. This gorgeous stream is stocked with trout and hosts multiple loops perfect for outdoor exploration.