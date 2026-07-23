Ohio's Busiest Stretch Of Highway Is Just Outside Cleveland (And Here's Why Drivers Should Be Wary Of It)

Every day, a small city's worth of vehicles funnels through a stretch of Interstate 271 outside of Cleveland. The segment running from the highway's junction with Richmond Road to Harvard Road sees more daily traffic than any other roadway stretch in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). It serves as a kind of suburban spine, with I-271 being the corridor that connects different eastern communities, like Richfield up to Willoughby, the redeveloped suburb on the Chagrin River. On one hand, it conveniently links commuters between suburban centers, but on the other, it's a major artery through the metro area. If visitors are traveling between some of eastern Cleveland's major destinations or continuing south towards Akron, they might spend at least some of the trip on this part of the highway.

The ODOT ranked the state's busiest highway segments based on annual average daily traffic reported in 2024. The portion of I-271 from Richmond Road to Harvard Road — spanning just under 1 mile — had 172,846 vehicles pass through it per day on average. While it was the busiest stretch for vehicles in general, it didn't rank high for truck volume — over 150,000 of the daily vehicles were cars, suggesting that its congestion is primarily driven by commuters and local travelers. A 2025 report from Cleveland Metroparks noted that I-271 serves as a major commuter corridor and a beltway between suburbs. It's also worth noting that the broader I-271 isn't Ohio's busiest route overall. The ranking only applies to the aforementioned segment, which points to this section being a particularly jammed bottleneck in the route.