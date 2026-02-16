Cleveland's Redeveloped Suburb On The Chagrin River Has Trails, Shops, And Restaurants Galore

Cleveland, or The Forest City, as it is affectionately nicknamed, is the most budget-friendly big city in America. If you venture outside of Cleveland's city limits, you'll find flourishing suburbs like the city of Willoughby on the Chagrin River, which offers visitors the chance to hike, shop, and dine on fantastic fare.

Willoughby is about 20 miles northeast of Cleveland and is, interestingly enough, the only city in the state that has been part of six different counties. Today, it is home to just over 24,000 people. The Chagrin River is a centerpiece of Willoughby, flowing 50 miles through northeast Ohio and into Lake Erie.

One of the best ways to explore a piece of Willoughby is by going for a hike. The Chagrin River Park — located a mere 5 minutes away from Willoughby proper — has an easy 3-mile loop trail providing picturesque views of the Chagrin River and the surrounding woods. Blue herons and kingfishers have been sighted from the trail. Another park worth visiting in the area is Gully Brook Park. Built in 1916, the park takes visitors down a 1.4-mile trail that showcases streams and forests, with birdsong for company.