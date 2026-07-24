The Jersey Shore's Underrated Getaway Has A Charming Downtown, Shops, Scenic Waterways, And Delicious Eats
When it comes to destinations along the Jersey Shore, places like Atlantic City and Ocean City often get the most attention. However, because New Jersey's shoreline stretches for over 140 miles, there are a ton of fabulous vacation spots to discover. One such option is Toms River Township, which is south of Point Pleasant and set between the Atlantic Coast and inland waterways, notably Toms River itself.
As with most cities along the Jersey Shore, there are plenty of things to do when visiting Toms River. First, it has a vibrant and charming downtown area, complete with shops, restaurants, riverside parks, and other points of interest. Outside of downtown, Toms River offers various attractions, such as the Robert J. Novins Planetarium and Insectropolis, an interactive insectarium. There are also pristine beaches, delicious eats, and scenic green spaces.
So, if you're looking for a coastal vacation where you can indulge in a little bit of everything while avoiding heavy "touristy" areas like Atlantic City, Toms River is an excellent choice. Let's dive in and see what makes this underrated Jersey Shore town so inviting.
Getting to know the charming Toms River, New Jersey
Although Toms River is a relatively large township, the best place to start your journey is in its downtown district, which is centered on Town Hall and the Ocean County Library. Downtown Toms River is also next to the river itself, which you can enjoy at Huddy Park. The park not only overlooks the river, but it has a kayak launch and a pavilion. It's also the home of the Annual In-Water Boat Show, which occurs every April.
Alternatively, you can explore the scenic waterway by booking a lunch or dinner river cruise on an old-fashioned riverboat from River Lady Tours, which departs from the dock in Huddy Park. Or, like another scenic Jersey Shore city known for delicious seafood, you can just look at the river while enjoying shrimp, fish, or shellfish at Water Street Bar and Grill, next to the park. This place offers a wide selection of seafood, cocktails, and live music. It even has its own dock, just in case you decide to visit by boat.
But you don't have to be next to the actual Toms River to enjoy the dining scene in Toms River. Around the downtown area, you can grab a slice at Capone's Gourmet Pizza, a casual spot slinging pies and pastas. If you prefer something a bit more exotic, try Ellie's Indian Curry Corner, a modern spot serving traditional Indian favorites and a lunch buffet. Then, for dessert, head down to Uncle Dood's Donuts, where you can get your donut iced and topped to order for maximum freshness.
Planning a Jersey Shore escape to Toms River
Because Toms River is on the northern half of the Jersey Shore, the closest major airport is Newark Liberty (EWR), considered by some to be the most stressful airport in the world. It's only an hour to an hour and a half north of the city, but if you prefer a less stressful travel hub, Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) is about 90 minutes southwest of Toms River. Once you arrive in town, there are multiple hotel options, including two elegant Victorian-style bed and breakfasts: the Huddy House or the Mathis House. Alternatively, you can take advantage of being on the Jersey Shore and stay next to the beach. There are tons of hotels on the barrier island, and Toms River is next to Seaside Heights, which was named one of the best party beaches in the U.S. You can also stay next to the beaches within Toms River Township, such as Ortley Beach.
Beyond experiencing Toms River (the waterway), you can also explore Silver Bay, an offshoot of Barnegat Bay, which separates the mainland from the barrier island. The best place to do this is at Cattus Island County Park, which juts into Silver Bay. The park spans 530 acres and includes 7 miles of trails, a small bay beach, the Cooper Environmental Center with interactive displays, and even a butterfly garden.
Finally, while Toms River has gorgeous scenery and delicious eats, it's also full of local shops and boutiques. Around the downtown area, you can buy unique souvenirs at Gifted on Washington, a charming shop with clothes, accessories, and decor. Or, you can browse antiques at the Main Street Antique Center, where you never know what gems you'll discover. Toms River is also home to shopping districts like the open-air Toms River Shopping Center or the indoor Ocean County Mall.