The Jersey Shore's Underrated Getaway Has A Charming Downtown, Shops, Scenic Waterways, And Delicious Eats

When it comes to destinations along the Jersey Shore, places like Atlantic City and Ocean City often get the most attention. However, because New Jersey's shoreline stretches for over 140 miles, there are a ton of fabulous vacation spots to discover. One such option is Toms River Township, which is south of Point Pleasant and set between the Atlantic Coast and inland waterways, notably Toms River itself.

As with most cities along the Jersey Shore, there are plenty of things to do when visiting Toms River. First, it has a vibrant and charming downtown area, complete with shops, restaurants, riverside parks, and other points of interest. Outside of downtown, Toms River offers various attractions, such as the Robert J. Novins Planetarium and Insectropolis, an interactive insectarium. There are also pristine beaches, delicious eats, and scenic green spaces.

So, if you're looking for a coastal vacation where you can indulge in a little bit of everything while avoiding heavy "touristy" areas like Atlantic City, Toms River is an excellent choice. Let's dive in and see what makes this underrated Jersey Shore town so inviting.