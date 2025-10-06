This Popular New Jersey Destination Was Named One Of The Best Party Beaches In The US

The real star of the Garden State is — without a doubt — its 130 miles (or so) of coastline, stretching from Sandy Hook in the north, where the Atlantic meets the New York Harbor, to the charming Victorian homes of Cape May, America's oldest seaside resort, in the southern tip. And right at the heart of New Jersey's coastline is Seaside Heights.

This small coastal town of just over 1,990 residents is located on the Barnegat Peninsula, about 80 miles south of New York City (roughly a 90-minute drive) and less than 70 miles east of Philadelphia and recently earned a spot on Hotels.com's list of the top 10 party beaches in the States (via Patch). The site evaluated everything that makes a beach destination come alive at night: bustling beachfront bars and nightclubs, live music and DJ sets, boardwalk rides and games, and the irresistibly fun energy that keeps visitors returning year after year.

As a result, the Jersey Shore's sparkling gem claimed a well-deserved fifth place, with only incredible destinations like Florida's Miami Beach and Hawaii's party paradise Waikiki Beach standing higher on the podium. Seeing this ranking, it makes perfect sense that the Jersey Shore became a reality TV icon thanks to MTV's "Jersey Shore" — if you're lucky, you can still visit the very spots where Snooki, The Situation, and Pauly D threw those legendary first-season parties.