This Popular New Jersey Destination Was Named One Of The Best Party Beaches In The US
The real star of the Garden State is — without a doubt — its 130 miles (or so) of coastline, stretching from Sandy Hook in the north, where the Atlantic meets the New York Harbor, to the charming Victorian homes of Cape May, America's oldest seaside resort, in the southern tip. And right at the heart of New Jersey's coastline is Seaside Heights.
This small coastal town of just over 1,990 residents is located on the Barnegat Peninsula, about 80 miles south of New York City (roughly a 90-minute drive) and less than 70 miles east of Philadelphia and recently earned a spot on Hotels.com's list of the top 10 party beaches in the States (via Patch). The site evaluated everything that makes a beach destination come alive at night: bustling beachfront bars and nightclubs, live music and DJ sets, boardwalk rides and games, and the irresistibly fun energy that keeps visitors returning year after year.
As a result, the Jersey Shore's sparkling gem claimed a well-deserved fifth place, with only incredible destinations like Florida's Miami Beach and Hawaii's party paradise Waikiki Beach standing higher on the podium. Seeing this ranking, it makes perfect sense that the Jersey Shore became a reality TV icon thanks to MTV's "Jersey Shore" — if you're lucky, you can still visit the very spots where Snooki, The Situation, and Pauly D threw those legendary first-season parties.
Strolling along Seaside Heights' iconic boardwalk
As you set foot on the iconic 2-mile boardwalk running parallel to the Atlantic Ocean, it's easy to see why Seaside Heights has earned its reputation as a top-tier destination for summer revelry. Casino Pier sits at the heart of the fun, featuring a 131-foot-tall Ferris wheel offering sweeping ocean views and the Hydrus roller coaster, which has three inversions and zips by at a max speed of 45 miles per hour — definitely not for the faint-hearted. Thrill-seekers can also hop on the spinning Musik Express, the massive tilting Disk'o, or the dizzying Centrifuge, while the Sky Ride chair lift offers a gentler, bird's-eye view of the beach and boardwalk. Families and younger visitors can enjoy the Pirate's Hideaway mine cart coaster, junior log flume, go-karts, and sprawling arcade packed with everything from classic Skee-Ball to the latest video games. There are also multiple mini-golf courses around Seaside Heights, but the most impressive is the themed Smuggler's Quay, which offers 32 holes right next to the boardwalk.
The boardwalk's seasonal events are equally exciting, with dazzling fireworks over the ocean, live music performances, costume parties, and football Sundays. At night, the promenade transforms into a lively nightlife hub. Bars like Beachcomber Bar & Grill, EJ's, and Riggers on 519 Boulevard all offer cocktails, live music, DJ sets, and late-night dancing.
Not to be overlooked are the boardwalk's numerous food stops. Stop at House of Fries for hand-cut fries and fried snacks or Kohr's Frozen Custard for signature ice cream flavors like orange cream and cotton candy. The Berkeley Sweet Shop has been around since the 1960s and remains the go-to spot for homemade fudge, chocolate truffles, saltwater taffy, and candy apples. Many of these spots stay open late to help you transition from an afternoon at the beach to a night of rides, games, and parties.
Enjoying the beach at Seaside Heights
Seaside Heights' main attraction might be its vibrant boardwalk, but be sure to enjoy a refreshing day of sun, sand, and surf on the town's expansive beaches. The main oceanfront beach runs for about half a mile from Hiering Avenue to Dupont Avenue, giving you plenty of wide, soft sand to lounge, sunbathe, or build epic sandcastles. You'll need a daily beach badge — $13 for anyone 12 and older at the time of writing, while adults over the age of 65 get discounted rates. Weekly and seasonal badges are also available if you plan to spend multiple days soaking up the sun. Lifeguards are on duty daily throughout the peak season (approximately from Memorial Day in May to Labor Day in September).
If you're looking for some action, there are plenty of ways to get your adrenaline fix. You can rent a jet ski through operators like Harbor Rush and speed across the waves, or try paddleboarding or kayaking along the calmer bay waters. Families can splash around on water trampolines (currently out of service) or embark on a party cruise for an afternoon filled with music and good vibes.
Craving a quieter beach day? Head to nearby spots like Island Beach State Park, where you'll find pristine dunes and excellent birdwatching opportunities, or explore Ortley Beach and Lavallette for a more residential, low-key vibe. To the south, Long Beach Island combines boutique shopping and family-friendly attractions, while the award-winning beaches of the Wildwoods, known as "The Doo Wop Capital of the world," provide huge beaches and a joyous amusement park.