Between Seattle And Tacoma Is The Vibrant 'Gateway To Mt. Rainier' With River Views, Shops, And Outdoor Fun
Calling a town the "Gateway to Mt. Rainier" is a pretty bold move. On a clear day, Washington's highest peak can be seen from surprisingly far away. In a car, you can approach the mountain from all four cardinal directions, and the national park has five official entrances. Rainier itself is a veritable wilderness, but the park is surrounded by small towns; any of these places could claim the title of "gateway."
Yet the people of Auburn don't seem to have any qualms about claiming that nickname. A robust community of 86,000 residents, Auburn stands about halfway between Seattle and Tacoma — Washington's two largest cities — and is a massive retail hub with a nice range of restaurants and a dozen reasonably priced hotels. Your actual base camp will probably be inside Mt. Rainier National Park, but if you're coming to Washington from another state, this is a great place to bookend your mountaineering experience.
What's more, a section of the Green River flows through Auburn. This 65-mile waterway eventually empties into the greater Puget Sound; this part is forested and beautiful, a fitting preamble to the spectacular Cascadian scenery to come. If you're planning to hike even part of this breathtaking mountain resembling the serene Swiss Alps, consider taking advantage of Auburn's outdoor fun.
The many attractions of Auburn, Washington
Auburn has a distinctly suburban feel, with housing developments and retail centers, so it's only natural to come here to spend a little cash. A major attraction is The Outlet Collection, a massive outlet mall with dozens of popular chain stores and widespread discount pricing. Hikers seeking the majesty of Mt. Rainier may not be the types to shop till they drop, but they may succumb to sportswear suppliers like Adidas or Columbia. If you need any quick (and cheap) last-minute items, there's a Walmart Supercenter, plus plenty of other convenient box stores.
To commune with local nature, head to the Green River, which winds through the heart of town and flows north through Auburn. The water level varies considerably throughout the year, with low levels (pictured above) and major flooding after significant rainfall. When the river is lower, you can walk along its banks or even float and splash around. Brannan Park and Isaac Evans Park are urban green spaces that lie on either side of the Green River; these are great public access points for seeing the waters up close, and a trail extends from a pedestrian suspension bridge in the south to a cookie shop called Ali Sweets about 2 miles north.
The northern border of town runs parallel with a multi-use path, which crosses the Green River in the form of a trestle bridge. On the other side, it turns into the 277th Street Corridor Trail, a 2.3-mile system that snakes through wooded areas and residential surroundings. This is technically in the town of Kent, right next door. If you're curious, Kent is considered Washington's best-kept secret, a city full of foodie favorites and outdoor fun.
Getting to Auburn and where to stay
This urban corridor is well connected by mass transit, and you can actually take the S Line straight from downtown Seattle to Auburn in less than 30 minutes. This is an incredible asset for travelers without cars; the ride only costs $3 for adults and is free for travelers under 18. That said, most people visit Mt. Rainier by car, and the National Park Service primarily provides directions for drivers on its website. Driving from Seattle to Auburn can reasonably take an hour; from Tacoma, expect about half an hour. The northwest entrance to Mt. Rainier National Park is about an hour away from downtown Auburn, though you'll have to drive farther to reach a campground or trailhead.
Auburn is full of hotels, most of them established chains that cost between $100 and $200 per night. Despite the ample outdoor experiences, you won't find many places to camp nearby; you might as well just press on to the park. One of the ritzier locations is the Muckleshoot Casino, a massive 18-story complex with dining, entertainment, and 401 smoke-free rooms. When you do make your way to the park, consider a stop in Greenway, an eclectic roadside destination with trails, waterfalls, and river access.