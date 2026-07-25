Between Seattle And Tacoma Is The Vibrant 'Gateway To Mt. Rainier' With River Views, Shops, And Outdoor Fun

Calling a town the "Gateway to Mt. Rainier" is a pretty bold move. On a clear day, Washington's highest peak can be seen from surprisingly far away. In a car, you can approach the mountain from all four cardinal directions, and the national park has five official entrances. Rainier itself is a veritable wilderness, but the park is surrounded by small towns; any of these places could claim the title of "gateway."

Yet the people of Auburn don't seem to have any qualms about claiming that nickname. A robust community of 86,000 residents, Auburn stands about halfway between Seattle and Tacoma — Washington's two largest cities — and is a massive retail hub with a nice range of restaurants and a dozen reasonably priced hotels. Your actual base camp will probably be inside Mt. Rainier National Park, but if you're coming to Washington from another state, this is a great place to bookend your mountaineering experience.

What's more, a section of the Green River flows through Auburn. This 65-mile waterway eventually empties into the greater Puget Sound; this part is forested and beautiful, a fitting preamble to the spectacular Cascadian scenery to come. If you're planning to hike even part of this breathtaking mountain resembling the serene Swiss Alps, consider taking advantage of Auburn's outdoor fun.