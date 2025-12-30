Washington's Best-Kept Secret Is A City Full Of Foodie Favorites And Outdoor Fun Near Seattle

If your ideal getaway involves following your appetite as much as your map, Kent, Washington, is an easy place to fall for. Described as "Washington's best-kept secret," this city of about 135,000 blends a diverse gastronomic scene with outdoor recreation. Nestled southeast of Seattle, one of the best coffee destinations in the U.S., Kent is easy to reach, either by car or by hopping a train. The city's centrally located Kent Station sits on the regional commuter-rail line and offers ample parking, bike racks, and seamless bus connections. It's an easy, stress-free way to arrive without battling traffic or hunting for downtown parking, especially if you're pairing your visit with time in Seattle or Tacoma.

Once you're in town, accommodations range from familiar hotel brands to comfortable stays close to Kent Station and major roadways. Many travelers use Kent as a basecamp for exploring the broader Puget Sound region. Staying overnight lets you dive deeper into the local food trails and restaurants, wander the lakes and parks, and enjoy the city's laid-back, neighborhood-driven charm.