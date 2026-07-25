New Jersey's Former Farm Is Now A Lesser-Known Lake Oasis With A Gorgeous Beach And A Family-Friendly Water Park

New Jersey welcomed more than 124 million visitors last year according to the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism. They spent billions (yes, billions) of dollars at the beach communities along the Jersey Shore. So, for a change of pace this summer, you might want to cool off in one of the Garden State's more than 400 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs that are open to the public. Tomahawk Lake's white-sand beach and exciting water park make for the perfect family day trip. While today, Tomahawk is for visitors, it was once home to farms.

Sussex County, in northern New Jersey, feels remote with its small towns and picturesque landscapes. It's also where you'll find Sparta, a township whose rolling hills were once dotted with farms. According to the Township Journal, by the 1950s, one of those farms was no longer thriving on its potato crops, so it was time for a major change. After a dam was built on Lubbers Run (a stream that's a tributary of the longer Musconetcong River) to create a roughly 20-acre lake, two men named it Tomahawk Lake, after finding one of the axes on the property, and soon opened a private club, with a beach and a refreshment stand.

When the business plan wasn't profitable, the artificial lake was sold to the Wallace family in 1956, per NJ Skylands. They opened the lake to the public and began building water slides in the 1970s. It's now Tomahawk Lake Waterpark, a seasonal, 200-acre park that features water rides, miniature golf, a beer garden, and picnic areas.