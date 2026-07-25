New Jersey's Former Farm Is Now A Lesser-Known Lake Oasis With A Gorgeous Beach And A Family-Friendly Water Park
New Jersey welcomed more than 124 million visitors last year according to the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism. They spent billions (yes, billions) of dollars at the beach communities along the Jersey Shore. So, for a change of pace this summer, you might want to cool off in one of the Garden State's more than 400 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs that are open to the public. Tomahawk Lake's white-sand beach and exciting water park make for the perfect family day trip. While today, Tomahawk is for visitors, it was once home to farms.
Sussex County, in northern New Jersey, feels remote with its small towns and picturesque landscapes. It's also where you'll find Sparta, a township whose rolling hills were once dotted with farms. According to the Township Journal, by the 1950s, one of those farms was no longer thriving on its potato crops, so it was time for a major change. After a dam was built on Lubbers Run (a stream that's a tributary of the longer Musconetcong River) to create a roughly 20-acre lake, two men named it Tomahawk Lake, after finding one of the axes on the property, and soon opened a private club, with a beach and a refreshment stand.
When the business plan wasn't profitable, the artificial lake was sold to the Wallace family in 1956, per NJ Skylands. They opened the lake to the public and began building water slides in the 1970s. It's now Tomahawk Lake Waterpark, a seasonal, 200-acre park that features water rides, miniature golf, a beer garden, and picnic areas.
Enjoy the beach at Tomahawk Lake
New Jersey has somehow managed to keep Tomahawk Lake Waterpark as an under-the-radar oasis. Though the lake feels remote, it isn't hard to reach from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). The largest airport in New Jersey might be a U.S. East Coast hub known for cancellations, but it receives nonstop flights from cities all over the world. After picking up your rental car, it's only a 45-mile drive northwest to Sparta and the lake.
When you arrive at Tomahawk Lake Waterpark, you'll need to decide the activities in which you want to partake. General admission tickets include parking, the park and picnic grounds, beach access, and use of the two areas for little kids, Papoose Land and Cherokee Corner. Upgraded wristbands include unlimited rides on the water slides. Tickets to rent boats or play miniature golf are added separately. If you plan on visiting multiple times in one year, you might also want to consider a season pass.
Once you've selected your admissions package, you'll probably want to make an immediate beeline for the beach. The long stretch of white sand is fed by two brooks, providing crystal-clear water that is lined by lush green trees. When you enter the water, you'll feel a soft, sandy bottom and, since the lake is drained each winter, there are no weeds or debris. Bring your lounge chair for the ultimate beach experience or simply enjoy the fluffy sand.
Ride the water slides in Tomahawk Lake Waterpark
After spreading your towel on the sand, it's time to explore the park's seven water slides. Apache Plunge (a four-person raft), Crazy Horse Run (side-by-side racing slides), and Sitting Bull (a body slide) are good first runs for novice swimmers and younger kids, with a minimum height requirement of 45 inches. Then you can increase the adrenaline rush on Geronimo, Black Snake, and Rocky Mountain. These heart-pounding slides drop you straight into the lake. But for the biggest thrill, you need to try Sioux-a-Slide. You'll descend 70 feet on the high-speed water slide before skimming across the lake. As soon as it's over, you'll be ready to do it again.
Even daredevils eventually need a break, though. This is your chance to rent a Big Bison bumper boat or a duck boat on the calmer water. If you prefer to stay on dry land, you can play a round of miniature golf on the 18-hole course or gather a group around the horseshoe pits and volleyball nets. You can also enjoy an adult beverage in the outdoor beer garden while listening to live music.
Tomahawk Lake isn't the only thing hidden in this corner of New Jersey. Lake Hopatcong, a popular locale to enjoy scenic views, tasty bites, and kayaking, is just 6 miles to the south. Or to find cooler air, you can visit Ringwood State Park, hidden in the heart of New Jersey mountains, less than 30 miles away.